1-min read

Ahead of Republic Day, Police Conduct Anti-Sabotage Check at Jammu Railway Station

The Jammu railway stations is being monitored through CCTV cameras and baggage of passengers is being scanned at entry points.

PTI

Updated:January 24, 2020, 5:17 PM IST
Ahead of Republic Day, Police Conduct Anti-Sabotage Check at Jammu Railway Station
Representative image.

Jammu: Ahead of the Republic Day function here, the Railway Police and CRPF on Friday conducted a massive anti-sabotage drill at the Jammu railway station, officials said.

Carrying metal detectors, the security personnel accompanied by sniffer dogs searched trains, tracks, platforms and personal belongings of passengers, they said.

Security has also been beefed up in and around Udhampur and Katra railway stations, they said.

The Jammu railway stations is being monitored through CCTV cameras and baggage of passengers is being scanned at entry points, they said, adding similar security checks have been put in place at Udhampur and Katra stations.

The security personnel who participated in the drill included those of local police, Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, said officials.

Authorities asked railway police officials to remain extra vigilant and to "thwart any nefarious designs of anti-national elements".

Police also issued instructions to taxi, bus and auto drivers at the Jammu railway station to be on the lookout for any suspicious passengers.

The quick reaction teams and dog squads too were asked to be ready for deployment at a short notice.

