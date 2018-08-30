English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ahead of SC's Hearing on Article 35A, Restrictions Imposed in Srinagar to Prevent Protests
Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in huge numbers in areas placed under restrictions and also at other vulnerable places in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.
The restrictions are purely preventive in nature and have been imposed to maintain law and order.
Loading...
Srinagar: Restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Thursday to prevent protests called by separatists in support of Article 35A.
"Restrictions have been imposed in areas under the jurisdiction of Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, M.R. Gunj and Safa Kadal police stations while partial restrictions will remain in force in areas under Kralkhud and Maisuma police stations on Thursday and Friday.
"The restrictions are purely preventive in nature and have been imposed to maintain law and order," police said in a statement.
Separatist conglomerate, Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, has called for a complete protest shutdown on August 30 and 31 for protection of article 35A.
The article has been challenged through a bunch of petitions in the Supreme Court. The case is coming up for hearing on Friday before a three-judge bench of the apex court.
Meanwhile, rail services between Baramulla and Bannihal towns have been suspended for two days.
The University of Kashmir has also rescheduled all entrance exams being held on Thursday and Friday for admission to various post-graduate courses.
Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in huge numbers in areas placed under restrictions and also at other vulnerable places in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.
"Restrictions have been imposed in areas under the jurisdiction of Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, M.R. Gunj and Safa Kadal police stations while partial restrictions will remain in force in areas under Kralkhud and Maisuma police stations on Thursday and Friday.
"The restrictions are purely preventive in nature and have been imposed to maintain law and order," police said in a statement.
Separatist conglomerate, Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, has called for a complete protest shutdown on August 30 and 31 for protection of article 35A.
The article has been challenged through a bunch of petitions in the Supreme Court. The case is coming up for hearing on Friday before a three-judge bench of the apex court.
Meanwhile, rail services between Baramulla and Bannihal towns have been suspended for two days.
The University of Kashmir has also rescheduled all entrance exams being held on Thursday and Friday for admission to various post-graduate courses.
Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in huge numbers in areas placed under restrictions and also at other vulnerable places in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Updated Google 'Wear' OS Coming With Easy Swipe Feature
- Avengers Infinity War: Marvel Fan Points Out Goof-Up in Film, Did You Notice It?
- Apple A12 Chip With 7nm Architecture Expected to be More Power Efficient
- Parineeti Chopra is Having a Ball on Her Maldives Vacation and These Pictures are Proof
- QUIZ | How Closely Have You Been Following The Series?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...