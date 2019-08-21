Ahead of September 7 Landing, ISRO Performs Second Lunar-bound Orbit Manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday said it has performed the second lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft currently in the lunar orbit for its rendezvous with the Moon.

All spacecraft parameters are normal, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said after the manoeuvre.

"Second Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today (August 21, 2019) beginning at 1250 hrs IST as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of the manoeuvre was 1228 seconds. The orbit achieved is 118 km x 4412 km," ISRO said.

The next lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre is scheduled on August 28 between 5.30 am-6.30 am.

