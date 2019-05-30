English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ahead of Swearing-in Ceremony, PM Modi Pays Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee
The prime minister visited Rajghat, where the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi is located. Later Modi went to Sadaiv Atal, the lotus-shaped memorial of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
PM Modi and Amit Shah pay tribute to Atal Bihar Vajpayee on Thursday (Image : ANI).
New Delhi: Ahead of being sworn in as the prime minister for the second consecutive term, Narendra Modi Thursday morning paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and BJP veteran late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
He also placed a wreath at the National War Memorial here.
The prime minister visited Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, at around 7.00 am. Later Modi went to Sadaiv Atal, the lotus-shaped memorial of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Modi and his council of ministers will take oath at 7.00 pm Thursday evening at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
