Ahead of Trump's Visit Today, Ahmedabad Airport Tells Passengers to Arrive 3 Hours Before Departure

Ahmedabad: In view of US President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad on February 24, authorities at the international airport here issued an advisory asking those catching flights on that day to arrive three hours ahead of scheduled departure, and informed them that flight timings for the day would be maintained.

A senior official said the US president's Air Force One flight will land at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport around noon on February 24, and he will depart from the state in a few hours’ time after attending the "Namaste Trump" event at the Motera stadium.

"The schedule of flights on February 24 will be maintained," Airport Director Manoj Gangal said.

In a statement, the airport authority asked passengers travelling on that day to keep three hours in hand before scheduled departure of their flights, and carry hard copies of their flight details to allow police to facilitate their travel towards the airport.

It said food stalls at the airport have been directed to maintain extra stock of snacks etc.

Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, and a high-level delegation, will land at the airport around noon, where he is likely to be welcomed by Prime Minister Modi and other dignitaries.

