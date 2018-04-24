Ahead of Verdict, Asaram Bapu Urges Followers to Stay Away From Jodhpur, Appeals for Calm

A day ahead of the verdict in the rape of a 16-year-old girl five years ago, self-styled godman Asaram Bapu on Tuesday appealed to his followers to not throng Jodhpur Central prison and maintain peace and harmony.Rajasthan's Jodhpur has been placed under a tight security blanket as a local court is expected to deliver its verdict on Wednesday.A press note from Sant Sri Asaramji Ashram Trust in Delhi said any person who indulges in anarchy cannot be a devotee of Asaram. The note impressed upon his followers to exercise restraint and do nothing that creates an obstacle in the process of justice.The note advised people to not believe the information circulating on social media and to consult the nearest ashram or the one in Ahmedabad for the real news.It further said that “visitng Jodhpur would be a waste of time, money and energy” and stated that “Bapuji is innocent and will soon be among us” again.The trial in the case has been marked by a string of deaths and attacks on witnesses.Even police officers who investigated the case say they faced constant threats.