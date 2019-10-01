Ahead of Xi's Visit, Border Personnel Meeting between India and China Held at Nathula Pass
A senior Army official said that Nathula Garrison Commander AS Dadwal led the delegation of the Indian Army officers to the Chinese side of the border at Nathula pass around 10 am.
Nathula Pass: A meeting between senior military officials of India and China on the latter's National Day was held "with a lot of warmth" at Nathula Pass in Sikkim on Tuesday, an Indian Army official said.
The meeting took place a few days before the three-day visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to India.
Nathula Garrison Commander AS Dadwal led the delegation of the Indian Army officers to the Chinese side of the border at Nathula pass around 10 am. The meeting ended around 1.30 pm, a senior Army official said.
"Senior Colonel Yuan was leading the Chinese delegation at the BPM (border personnel meeting). First there was an informal interaction over two rounds of tea," the official said, adding then there was a round-table discussion where the Indian delegation's leader wished his Chinese counterpart on their National Day.
Apart from Nathula Pass, India and China on Tuesday held border personnel meetings at four other places, including Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh and Chishul in Ladakh.
"This meeting was held with a lot of warmth. I have attended many BPMs. But a lot of warmth was shown this time with small gestures," the official said.
After the interaction, there was a cultural programme for around 45 minutes.
