Ahead of Xi's Visit to Chennai, 10-member Gang Hurls Crude Bomb at Woman, Son
Authorities went into a tizzy following the incident as the city and nearby coastal town of Mamallapuram is under a thick security blanket in view of the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.
Representative image.
Chennai: A ten-member gang hurled a country bomb and attacked a 50-year-old woman and her son who were leaving a Chennai court on Thursday, triggering tense moments with people running helter-skelter.
Authorities went into a tizzy following the incident as the city and nearby coastal town of Mamallapuram is under a thick security blanket in view of the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping for his second informal meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
Mamallapuram is hosting the summit. According to police, the gang hurled the crude bomb at the woman and her son who had come to court in connection with a case and were leaving the premises.
"The target was the son. The woman was also attacked using sharp-edged weapons. A team has been formed to trace the gangsters," an official said.
The woman and her son have been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, police said.
