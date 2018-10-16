Ahmedabad Blast Accused Tops Exam on Gandhi's Life in Sabarmati Jail

Shamshuddin Sheikh, one of the accused in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts cases, who is currently lodged in Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad, has topped the examination on life of Mahatma Gandhi for the second consecutive year.In fact, he secured 100% in the paper. Navjivan Trust, founded by Mahatma Gandhi, in association with Sabarmati Central Jail authority conducted examination on Gandhi Jayanti in Sabarmati jail in which 86 jail inmates participated.“Shamshuddin Sheikh studied Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and Master of Arts in English Literature after he was arrested in serial blasts cases. He gives Gandhi examination in English language’’ said a source.Out of the 86 jail inmates who appeared in this examination, some of them are under-trial inmates and are accused in 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts.“Total 86 jail inmates appeared in the examination which was based Mahatma Gandhi’s Satyagrah in South Africa’ book. We conducted the exam in three languages- English, Hindi and Gujarati. This is the third year of this examination on Gandhi in jail.” Vivek Desai, Managing Trustee, Navijvan Trust, told News18.“Our idea was to spread Mahatma Gandhi’s message to everyone including jail inmates and give them a chance to reform their lives.’’ Vivek Desai added.According to sources, jail inmates first register their names for the examination and after the registration, Navjivan Trust provides them with books.The first, second and third winners of the Gandhi examination were awarded with Rs 11,000, Rs 7,500 and Rs 5,100 respectively.