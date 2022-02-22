Ahmedabad Blast: Security Tightened at Bhopal Anda Cell to keep Vigil on Convicts

In a bid to keep vigil on the Ahmedabad serial blasts convicts, who are lodged in ‘Anda cell’ of Bhopal Central Jail, security measures have been tightened up. From construction of a new watch tower to setting up of electric fencing around the jail campus, several measures are being taken to beef up the surveillance of the prisoners.

The move comes after state home minister Dr Narottam Mishra, during a high-level meeting organised in Bhopal on Monday, reviewed the security of the prisoners and ordered to form a committee which will see the security arrangements for them. The committee will be headed the Addl Director General (Rail) and will comprise of other senior police officers.

The committee will review the jail security everyday, especially of the Anda Cell, where the inmates have been kept. The Home minister has asked the jail staffs to make special arrangements for this purpose. In this regard, the outer security cover of the Central jail campus will be supervised by the Commissioner of police, Bhopal.

Additionally, special armed force’s guards will be deployed in the jail campus. Further old wireless sets of the staffers will be replaced and they will be provided with modern means and local police support, who will patrol outside the jail to beef up the surveillance, told the Home minister.

The convicts, Safdar Nagori, along with five others are the operatives of banned organisation Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). Recently, after a special trial court has handed down death penalty to them. The decision to beef up the security came after the court’s recent verdict for death penalty.

According to the jail officials, the SIMI functionaries have been kept under stringent security in Bhopal jail and aren’t allowed to meet each other. A total of 80 prison guards have been offered special training to keep a watch of them, especially Safdar Nagori and Abu Fazal, the main culprits behind Ahmedabad blasts.

Who is Safdar Nagori?

Safdar Nagori is a native of Mahidpur, around 50 km away from Ujjain. His father was an Assistant Sub Inspector in the crime branch in the past. After a ban was imposed on SIMI in year 2001, Nagori had gone underground. First case against him was registered at Mahakal thana Ujjain in 1997. On Dec 11, 2000, he was pronounced fugitive. As of now, he has over 100 cases lodged against him at various police stations against. He is known to be the mastermind of the 2008 Ahmedabas blast case. Nagori was arrested by police in a special operation along with 12 others, from Sanyogitaganj in Indore in year 2008.

