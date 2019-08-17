Ahmedabad-bound IndiGo Aircraft Returns to Mumbai Airport after Engine Snag
The aircraft is currently withdrawn for inspections. The passengers are being accommodated on other flights, the airline said.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: An IndiGo aircraft heading to Ahmedabad from Mumbai had to return to the Mumbai airport as one of its engines developed a snag shortly after the take-off on Saturday, the airline said.
It was a VT-IVZ plane, an A320neo aircraft with a Pratt and Whitney engine.
"An IndiGo flight, 6E-5324, operating from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, had a fault message on engine 1 after taking-off from Mumbai," the low-cost carrier said in a statement.
"The pilot followed the necessary procedures and landed back at Mumbai. The aircraft is currently withdrawn for inspections. The passengers are being accommodated on other flights," it added.
