INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Nurse Commits Suicide by Jumping Off 10th Floor of Building in New Maninagar

Representative image.

Representative image.

Her father, who lives on the 10th floor of Karnavati Rivera flats, has said the 28-year-old was mentally disturbed for the past two to three days, an official informed.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 7:44 PM IST
Share this:

A nurse working in Ahmedabad civil hospital on Monday allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 10th floor flat of her parents in New Maninagar locality here, police said.

Her father, who lives on the 10th floor of Karnavati Rivera flats, has said the 28-year-old was mentally disturbed for the past two to three days, an official informed.

"She was married and living with her husband in CTM area, But she had come back to her parents' place some days ago and was mentally disturbed. A probe is on to find out why she took the extreme step," he added.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading