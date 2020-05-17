Ahmedabad Covid-19 Cases Rise By 276 To 8420; 31 More Die

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district mounted to 8,420 on Sunday with 276 more people testing positive for coronavirus while the fatalities rose to 524 after 31 patients succumbing to the viral infection, a Health official said.

A total of 115 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recovered cases here to 5,236.

Amid rising number of cases in city, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has identified 42 private hospitals as "designated COVID hospitals".

"These hospitals shall provide 50 per cent of the total numbers of beds for COVID-19 patients to be referred by



the AMC," it said.