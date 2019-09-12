Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train Project to be Completed by 2023, Land Acquisition to Cost Rs 17,000 Crore

Ahmedabad: The cost to acquire land for the ambitious Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet train, a project to be implemented by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRLC), has been estimated to be around Rs 17,000 crore. The total length of the proposed High Speed Railway Corridor has worked out to be 508.17 km.

An official of the NHSRCL said the fare for the bullet train would be around Rs 3,000 per person.

“The land acquisition cost for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train is estimated to be around Rs 17,000 crore. We need a total of 1,380 hectares, which includes private, forests, Railways; so far, we have acquired 622 hectares and the process is underway to acquire the remaining land," NHSRLC Managing Director Achal Khare told reporters in Ahmedabad.

The route of the train will pass through two states — Maharashtra and Gujarat — and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The proposed corridor lies in the Western Railway zone. It will start from the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai and end near Sabarmati Railway Station in Ahmedabad. Of the 508.17 km-long corridor, 155.642 km falls in Maharastra, 350.530 km in Gujarat and only two kilometres in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The 12 stations along the corridor include Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand/Nadiad, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

“We have set a deadline of 2023 to complete this project," Khare added.

Passenger convenience

“Ahmedabad station will be one of the very few stations in India where various modes of transportation, such as conventional railways, metro, private vehicles and High Speed Railway (HSR) will be connected seamlessly. An effort is being made here to set an example of efficient coordination of multiple agencies, stakeholders for passenger convenience as main objective," said an official.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will traverse through the Ahmedabad Junction railway station and will be integrated with the Saraspur side of the existing Ahmedabad station. The Ahmedabad High Speed Railway (HSR) station will be built over the existing railway lines on the east side (Saraspur side) above platforms 10, 11 and 12.

“To ensure seamless integration of the HSR station with other modes of transport, NHSRCL has designed a user friendly station layout for Ahmedabad. An integrated building for passenger transit is planned on the east side of the existing railway station, where passengers will be able to swiftly switch from one mode to another. This building will be equipped with escalators and elevators and will house many passenger convenience facilities like booking office, passenger lobby, tea-coffee kiosks, among other amenities," said an official.

“A detailed traffic management plan around the station is also proposed for smooth traffic movement outside the station. A multimodal transport integration scheme will be implemented at Ahmedabad Junction railway station for the smooth transition from other modes of transport like buses, taxis, three-wheelers and private vehicles," the official added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.