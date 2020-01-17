Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express: All You Need to Know About the Premium Train

Indian Railways’ second Tejas Express will be flagged off by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Ahmedabad on Friday, January 17. The Tejas train will run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, aimed at business travellers, will begin its commercial run from January 19, 2020. The first Tejas project by Indian Railways was launched last year between Lucknow and Delhi.

Here are things to know about the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas express

Tickets and Fare

Just like Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, the ticket booking for Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express will only be done through online mode on IRCTC website. This means, no Tejas Express tickets will be available at railway reservation counters.

A passenger can also book the tickets through IRCTC’s online travel portal partners like Paytm, Ixigo, PhonePe, Make My Trip, Google, Ibibo, Railyatri and others.

There is no concession ticket in the train, unlike the other trains from Indian Railways. However, children below 5 years of age are exempted from fare.

Quotas

There is no tatkal or premium tatkal quota available in the Tejas express. However, there will be 6 seats in EC and 12 seats in CC under for Foreign Tourist Quota.

Schedule

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, with train number 82902/82901, will run six days a week. Thursday will be no-run day, reserved for maintenance activities.

The train will start from Ahmedabad at 06:40 hours and will reach Mumbai Central at 13.10 hours. For the return journey, it will leave Mumbai Central at 15:40 hours and will reach its destination at 21:55 hours.

Seating Arrangement

The capacity of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express is 736 passengers, with two executive class chair cars of 56 seats each and eight chair cars of 78 seats each.

Stations

The train will cover major commercial halts like Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Nadiad, Vapi and Borivali.

Compensation Policy

If the Tejas express is delayed by more than one hour during its run, railways will pay a compensation of Rs 100, whereas it will increase to Rs 250 when the delay is more than two hours.

