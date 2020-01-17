Take the pledge to vote

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express Flagged Off by Gujarat CM Rupani

Tejas Express 82902/82901 shall ply on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad route six days a week with Thursday as an off-day for maintenance activities.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 11:45 AM IST
File photo of Tejas Express.

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express was flagged off from here on Friday by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, becoming the second semi high-speed train to be run by Railway subsidiary IRCTC.

The train departed from Ahmedabad at 10.45 am and will reach Mumbai in six-and-a-half hours. This is the IRCTC's second premium train after the inaugural Tejas Express which operates between Delhi and Lucknow.

The regular commercial run of the train will begin on January 19 from Ahmedabad, the Railways said.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who was to attend the flagging off ceremony, could not arrive here due to bad weather, BJP MP Kirit Solanki said.

"It is a matter of pride that this semi high-speed, second train Tejas Express has been flagged off between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. This will benefit both states," Rupani said after flagging off the train. "Work on bullet train is also going on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route," he said.

The Tejas Express between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central will run six days a week except on Thursday. The train will halt at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali stations in both directions.

The train will have AC Chair Car Executive Class and AC Chair Car coaches. Meals will be served to passengers by on-board service staff.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
