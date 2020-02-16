Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Tweets 'Namaste Trump' Posters Ahead of Feb 24 Visit

While it was earlier speculated that the programme would be called 'Kem Chho Trump', a Gujarati expression, the AMC posters confirmed it was now christened as 'Namaste Trump', apparently to give it a pan-India appeal.

PTI

Updated:February 16, 2020, 10:56 PM IST
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Tweets 'Namaste Trump' Posters Ahead of Feb 24 Visit
A poster tweeted by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit. (Image credit: Twitter@AmdavadAMC)

Ahmedabad: Ahead of US President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to the city on February 24, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Sunday tweeted a series of 'Namaste Trump' posters.

Trump is scheduled to visit the famous Sabarmati Ashram here and take part in a 22-km-long roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After that the two leaders will inaugurate a new cricket stadium in Motera and address a gathering there, with an expected audience of over a lakh people.

While it was earlier speculated that the programme would be called 'Kem Chho Trump', a Gujarati expression, the AMC posters confirmed it was now christened as 'Namaste Trump', apparently to give it a pan-India appeal.

"World's oldest democracy meets world's largest democracy," said one of the posters which had images of PM Modi and President Trump with 'Namaste Trump' displayed prominently.

Posters on the event in the Motera stadium read "Two great democracies at the world's biggest cricket stadium" and "Bringing India and America together at the world's biggest cricket stadium".

"Hello #Ahmedabad Get ready to say #NamasteTrump #MaruAmdavad gets a historic opportunity to present Indian Culture & Diversity to the global audience Come, join us for the #BiggestRoadShowEver#IndiaRoadShow 24th February More details soon...," said one poster in English, Hindi and Gujarati.

The roadshow, which will commence after the visit to the Sabarmati Ashram, will proceed to SP Ring Road via Indira Bridge near the airport and reach the newly-constructed 1.10 lakh capacity Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, which will be inaugurated by Trump and Modi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
