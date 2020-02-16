Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Tweets 'Namaste Trump' Posters Ahead of Feb 24 Visit
While it was earlier speculated that the programme would be called 'Kem Chho Trump', a Gujarati expression, the AMC posters confirmed it was now christened as 'Namaste Trump', apparently to give it a pan-India appeal.
A poster tweeted by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit. (Image credit: Twitter@AmdavadAMC)
Ahmedabad: Ahead of US President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to the city on February 24, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Sunday tweeted a series of 'Namaste Trump' posters.
Trump is scheduled to visit the famous Sabarmati Ashram here and take part in a 22-km-long roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
After that the two leaders will inaugurate a new cricket stadium in Motera and address a gathering there, with an expected audience of over a lakh people.
While it was earlier speculated that the programme would be called 'Kem Chho Trump', a Gujarati expression, the AMC posters confirmed it was now christened as 'Namaste Trump', apparently to give it a pan-India appeal.
"World's oldest democracy meets world's largest democracy," said one of the posters which had images of PM Modi and President Trump with 'Namaste Trump' displayed prominently.
Hello #AhmedabadGet ready to say #NamasteTrump🙏#MaruAmdavad gets a historic opportunity to present Indian Culture & Diversity to the global audience Come, join us for the #BiggestRoadShowEver#IndiaRoadShow 🇮🇳🇮🇳24th FebruaryMore details soon... pic.twitter.com/iWKCGniKaK— AMC (@AmdavadAMC) February 16, 2020
Posters on the event in the Motera stadium read "Two great democracies at the world's biggest cricket stadium" and "Bringing India and America together at the world's biggest cricket stadium".
"Hello #Ahmedabad Get ready to say #NamasteTrump #MaruAmdavad gets a historic opportunity to present Indian Culture & Diversity to the global audience Come, join us for the #BiggestRoadShowEver#IndiaRoadShow 24th February More details soon...," said one poster in English, Hindi and Gujarati.
The roadshow, which will commence after the visit to the Sabarmati Ashram, will proceed to SP Ring Road via Indira Bridge near the airport and reach the newly-constructed 1.10 lakh capacity Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, which will be inaugurated by Trump and Modi.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Loves Adventure So Much, She'd Go to Mars if Given a Chance
- Australian 'Croc Wrangler' Joins Quest to Help Indonesian Crocodile with Tyre Around its Neck
- Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India Asks Pakistan Not to Let 'Unauthorised' Indian Team Use National Flag in Final
- Canada's Bombardier Sells A220 to Airbus, Exits Commercial Aviation
- Sushma Swaraj: Fiesty Leader, Friendly Minister | Rare Interviews | Crux Files