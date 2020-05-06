INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ahmedabad Private Hospitals to be Told to Open or Lose Licence

File photo of doctors wearing protective gear gather to take swabs from the residents to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Ahmedabad. (Reuters)

File photo of doctors wearing protective gear gather to take swabs from the residents to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Ahmedabad. (Reuters)

Amdavad Municipal Corporation also decided to designate nine private hospitals with aggregate capacity of 1,000 beds as Covid-19 hospitals under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 10:50 PM IST
Share this:

The Ahmedabad civic body will issue notices to private hospitals, clinics and nursing homes, asking them to open facilities within 48 hours or lose licence, an official said on Wednesday.

The Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) also decided to designate nine private hospitals with aggregate capacity of 1,000 beds as COVID-19 hospitals under the Epidemic Diseases Act, an official said.

"Private clinics/nursing homes/hospitals to be issued notices to open their clinics within 48 hours and be notified that they will lose their licences otherwise," said Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who has been appointed to monitor works related to coronavirus in the city.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading