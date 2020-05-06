Ahmedabad Private Hospitals to be Told to Open or Lose Licence

The Ahmedabad civic body will issue notices to private hospitals, clinics and nursing homes, asking them to open facilities within 48 hours or lose licence, an official said on Wednesday.

The Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) also decided to designate nine private hospitals with aggregate capacity of 1,000 beds as COVID-19 hospitals under the Epidemic Diseases Act, an official said.

"Private clinics/nursing homes/hospitals to be issued notices to open their clinics within 48 hours and be notified that they will lose their licences otherwise," said Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who has been appointed to monitor works related to coronavirus in the city.