Ahmedabad Reports 171 New COVID-19 Cases, Four More Deaths

Ahmedabad: With the addition of 171 new coronavirus positive cases, the overall count of patients in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat rose to 32,184, the health department said. Of these new cases, 152 were from Ahmedabad city, while 19 from other parts of the district, it said.

With the death of four COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours, the fatality count in the district reached 1,745, the department said in a statement. Eighty-five patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery in the last 24 hours, it added.

