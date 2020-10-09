Ahmedabad Reports 180 New COVID-19 Cases, 216 Recover

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad district in Gujarat reported 180 new coronavirus positive cases, which pushed its tally to 38,560, the state health department said on Friday. While 164 of these cases were from Ahmedabad city, 16 belonged to the rural parts of the district, it said.

A total of 216 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count to 33,137. Three patients from the city succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the district to 1,857, the release said.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Friday declared 12 residential societies and apartment blocks as micro- containment zones after new cases emerged in those areas. PTI PJT PD NP NP 10092203 NNNN.

