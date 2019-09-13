Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ahmedabad Schools Asked to Host Events on Article 370, Article 35A on PM Modi's Birthday

The school principals of the 1,050 secondary and higher secondary schools, where an estimated 2.75 lakh students are enrolled, have been asked to submit details of the events along with photographs.

News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2019, 10:17 AM IST
Ahmedabad Schools Asked to Host Events on Article 370, Article 35A on PM Modi's Birthday
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Ahmedabad District Education department in a circular has asked all the government, grant-in-aid and self-financed secondary and higher secondary schools to arrange a host of programmes on PM Narendra Modi's birthday including debates and lectures around the government's move to abrogate Article 370.

"Under Article 370 and 35 A, the Indian Parliament has taken appreciative and people-oriented step which has received a lot of appreciation from the entire country. The country has received a foremost identity in the world," a report in the Indian Express quoted from the circular.

The school principals of the 1,050 secondary and higher secondary schools, where an estimated 2.75 lakh students are enrolled, have been asked to submit details of the events along with photographs. According to the circular, the theme "touches the Social Science subject" of the school education.

“September 17 is Prime Minister’s birthday. So on this day, all schools should arrange in the morning assembly session elocution competition, debate competition, group discussion and essay competition along with other competitions by experts so that the students get to understand Article 370 and 35 A,” the Indian Express report quoted the circular.

The school then have to provide documentation of the events to the Shala Vikas Sankul, that will then send them to the director of secondary education office.

