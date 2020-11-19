Ahmedabad to Impose 9pm to 6am Curfew from Tomorrow as Covid-19 Cases in Gujarat Rise

Ahmedabad will impose a daily night curfew from Friday as coronavirus cases in Gujarat continue to rise.

"As a preventive step, the state government has decided that from November 20, there will be a daily curfew in Ahmedabad city from 9pm to 6am. This measure will continue until the Covid-19 situation in Gujarat improves," said the state administration in a statement on Thursday.

The decision came a day after Gujarat reported 1,281 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,91,642, while 1,274 more patients recovered from the infection, said the state health department. Eight more COVID-19 patients died, raising the state-wide fatalities to 3,823.

The government earlier said it is increasing the number of daily testing for the virus in order to detect new cases and contain its spread after noticing a spike in the last few days. As many as 54,246 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours at a rate of 834.71 tests per day per million population.

This took the total number of samples tested so far to 69,78,249. Surat again over took Ahmedabad to report the highest number of daily cases at 224. Ahmedabad followed closely with 220 cases, the release said.

Rajkot also reported a sharp rise in new cases with 161 infections recorded on Wednesday. Vadodara stood fourth in the state with 142 cases.