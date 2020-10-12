INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ahmedabad's COVID-19 Cases Go Past 39,000

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The COVID-19 tally in Ahmedabad district mounted to 39,109 on Monday with the addition of 184 fresh cases, Gujarat health department said. With three persons succumbing to the infection, the toll in the district went up to 1,868, it said.

Ahmedabad: The COVID-19 tally in Ahmedabad district mounted to 39,109 on Monday with the addition of 184 fresh cases, Gujarat health department said. With three persons succumbing to the infection, the toll in the district went up to 1,868, it said.

A total of 192 patients, including 178 in the city and 14 from villages, were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 33,732, the department said. Out of the 184 new cases, 166 infections were reported from Ahmedabad city and 18 from rural areas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 12, 2020, 10:51 PM IST
Next Story
Loading