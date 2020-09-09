Ahmedabad's Dholka & Sanand Emerge as Covid-19 Hotspots after Spurt in 'Industrial-linked’ Cases

Three workers of Highly Electrical Appliances India Pvt Ltd, a Chinese multinational firm in Ahmedabad's Sanad tested positive for the novel coronavirus on September 3. In another worrisome development, two more staff members of Chiripal Group tested positive for Covid-19, pushing the tally of “industrial-linked” cases from the industrial areas of Ahmedabad district to 514, The Indian Express reported.

Out of the 20 fresh infections that surfaced in Ahmedabad rural last week, five were from the industrial area of Sanand and Dholka. At present, these two areas constitute the highest number of coronavirus infections among employees who came back to work after the Covid-related curbs were eased in a graded manner from April 20.

Till now, Ahmedabad rural has reported a total of 1,800 positive cases of the novel coronavirus. Out of these, 28 percent were seen in industries that are in the vicinity of the city's rural areas. To put things in perspective, out of the 424 cases reported in Dholka, 137 infections are 'industry-linked' while in Sanad, of the cumulative 417 infections, 132, i.e. 31 percent trace their origins to industries.

As per Sanand Industrial Association (SIA), a body of MSME units in the area, more than 12,000 migrant workers have come back to the state from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. The president of SIA, Ajit Shah, told IE that not all of them have been tested for the infection and added that though a few positive cases had emerged, the situation was not alarming. There are around 20,000 workers engaged in MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) units in Sanand. The government is organising drives throughout these 800 MSMSE units in Sanand.

A government official told the publication that out of the total 1,808 cases in Ahmedabad rural, 985 infections are in municipalities, while 823 cases were reported from villages.

The least number of coronavirus cases in industrial areas — four infections — have been reported from Dholera, where a new Special Investment Region (SIR) is being established, and in Mandal (29), where the Maruti Suzuki plant is located.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district climbed by 170 to 32,866 on Tuesday, Gujarat health department said. With three people succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 1,756, it said.

A total of 95 patients, including 68 in Ahmedabad and 27 in rural areas, were discharged after treatment in the day, increasing the number of recoveries to 27,024. Of the 170 infections, Ahmedabad city reported 148 cases while rural areas added 22 patients.