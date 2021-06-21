Ahmedabad’s ‘Gold Man’ Dies by Suicide, Police Begins Probe

Kunjal Patel alias K P Patel who is known as the ‘gold man’ of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Monday died by suicide. He strangulation himself at his home after a fight in the family.
Patel had earlier contested from the Dariapur constituency as a candidate of a political party.
The Madhupura police have started an investigation into the matter. He became famous when a photograph of him wearing a kilogram of gold got circulated in the city.
He was living in Yogesh Society in Madhupura. Kunjal was a well-known person involved in the vehicle seizure business.
The Madhupura Police said a case of accidental death has been registered and is being investigated.
