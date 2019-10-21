Ahoi Ashtami 2019: Date, Time and Significance of the Fast for the Well-being of Children
Known as Ahoi Ashtami or Ahoi Aathe, the day falls on the Ashtami Tithi, the eighth day of the, on the Krishna Paksha of the Karthik month of Hindu calendar. This year, it falls on October 21.
The Navratris or Durga Puja brings along an array of festivals. Days after Lakshmi Puja and Karva Chauth, October 21, 2019 will be celebrated as Ahoi Ashtami, a festival to worship for the long life and well-being of the children. While traditionally, it was kept for sons, people these days keep it for their kids, irrespective of the gender. Known as Ahoi Ashtami or Ahoi Aathe, the day falls on the Ashtami Tithi, the eighth day of the, on the Krishna Paksha of the Karthik month of Hindu calendar. This year, it falls on October 21.
Ahoi Ashtami 2019: Date, Time and Tithi
Ahoi Ashtami or Ahoi Aathe is celebrated approximately eight days before Diwali and four days after Karwa Chauth. Falling on October 21 this year, the fast is observed on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha of the Karthik month.
The Ashtami tithi will begin at 11.09 am on Monday, October 21, and will end at 9.10 am on Tuesday, October 22. The most auspicious time for Ahoi Ashtami Puja will be 5.42 pm to 7.02 pm on October 21.
Ahoi Ashtami 2019: Significance and Puja Vithi
Similar to Karwa Chauth, women observe strict fasting and abstain from water throughout the day. However, unlike Karwa Chauth, the Ahoi ashtami fast is broken only after sighting the stars. This fast is usually observed in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana.
To observe the fast, mothers wake up before sunrise, bathe and have some refreshments (sargi) before visiting the temple to offer their prayers. Thereafter, they take a pledge to observe the fast for the well-being of their children. They break their fasts only after sighting stars.
