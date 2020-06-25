AHSEC Assam HS Result 2020 Announced at ahsec.nic.in: 78.28% Clear Arts Exams; Direct Link for Scores

Assam HS Result 2020 | The Assam Board 12th Result 2020 is announced. Congratulations to all students for clearing Assam HS Result 2020 with flying colours. Everyone will receive the AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Result 2020 marksheets from their respective schools after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted. For the time being, students can get their hands on the soft copy of the marksheet soon after the AHSEC HSSLC Result 2020 is announced. All students will be able to download the scorecard from Assam Higher Secondary Education Council’s (AHSEC) official website ahsec.nic.in. The results will be announced for all three streams arts, commerce and science. Students should note that they will only be able to access their Assam Board 12th Result 2020 marksheet by entering the credentials printed on the admit card.

Assam AHSEC HS 12th Board Result 2020 DIRECT LINK for resultsassam.nic.in Follow the Assam HS Results 2020 live blog to get the latest updates.

The Assam Board HS Final Result 2020 will also be hosted on these websites at examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The examination was conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council for the academic year 2019-20. The examination had started on February 12 and the last examination was on March 14. This year, the board saw close to 2.34 lakh students appearing for the Assam Higher Secondary Examination.

For those who have a patchy internet connection need not to worry as Assam Board Class 12th HS Result 2020 can be received by simply sending a message.

How to check Assam HS board results 2020 online

Step 1: Visit Assam board's official website at ahsec.nic.in



Step 2: Click on link for Class 12 Results



Step 3: Fill your exam roll number and other details as provided on your hall ticket when asked



Step 4: Verify and submit the details



Step 5: Your Assam HS Result 2020 scorecard will be displayed on the screen



Step 6: Download softcopy for future reference

Go to the new message section and type ASSAM12ROLLNUMBER. After this, send it to 56263. Now, wait for a few minutes.

On June 5, The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) had declared SEBA Board 10th Result 2020, Assam HSLC Result 2020. The passing percentile stood at 64.8%. The result was better as compared to last year's result, which was 60.23%. Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita, Padum Pukhuri High School in Darrang topped the SEBA 10th board examination. She scored 595 out of 600. Alankrita Gautam Baruah, Salt Brook School, Dibrugarh, secured the 2nd place in the state with 594 marks.