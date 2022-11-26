As India remembers the dastardly terror attacks into the financial capital of the country, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has said that Mumbai’s surveillance system has been strengthened with the use of face recognition cameras along with artificial intelligence.

Speaking at ‘26/11 Mumbai Sankalp’ event at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in the city on Friday, Fadnavis, who is also the state’s home minister, said the surveillance system, which was deployed as per the suggestions by a panel that probed the terror attacks, has helped combating street crimes.

He said that the 26/11 terror attack was “a wound that will never heal" and his government was committed to ensure that such an incident never takes place again.

“The 26/11 is an injury that can never be healed. We can make efforts that there is no second 26/11 and this effort makes Mumbai different from other cities,” Times of India quoted Fadnavis as saying.

“In 2009, an initiative to install CCTV cameras began. Until 2014, they could not be installed… I initiated the work…We brought Mumbai under surveillance within a year. Now we are using face recognition cameras along with AI to take the surveillance system to the next level,” he added.

The city was gripped under terror for four days when Pakistan-based terrorists unleashed carnage for four days in November 2008. A total of 166 people, including foreigners and security personnel, were killed in the attack while nine terrorists affiliated to Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Taiba were gunned down and the remaining tenth – a young Ajmal Kasab – was taken into custody. He was convicted and sentenced to death, and later hanged on November 21, 2012.

India has said its efforts to sanction perpetrators and facilitators of 26/11 had been blocked in the past for “political reasons” that enabled them to organise further cross-border assaults against the country, an apparent reference to China’s repeated moves to block New Delhi’s efforts to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorists at the UN.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, said terrorism continued to pose a “grave threat" to international peace and security, as ISIS and al-Qaeda affiliated and inspired groups, particularly in Asia and Africa, continue to operate and target civilians and security forces.

