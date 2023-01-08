AI ‘Peeing’ Case: Tata Chief N Chandrasekaran Says ‘Fell Short…Matter of Personal Anguish’

After a drunk passenger allegedly urinated on a woman on an Air India flight, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Sunday admitted that they “felt short of addressing the situation" and that their response should have been “much swifter."

In a statement, Chandrasekaran said that “the incident on Air India flight AI102 on November 26, 2022, has been a matter of personal anguish to me and my colleagues at Air India. Air India’s response should have been much swifter. We fell short of addressing this situation the way it should have been.”

“The Tata group and Air India stand by the safety and well-being of our passengers with full conviction. We will review and repair every process to prevent or address any incidents of such unruly nature," the statement further read.

The statement comes days after the the aviation regulator DGCA pulled up the Tata Group-owned full service carrier and sought an explanation as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for “dereliction of their duties".

The aviation regulatory body had given them two weeks time to submit their reply based on which further action will be taken.

This comes as Mumbai-based businessman Shekhar Mishra allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger, who was a senior citizen in her seventies, in the business class of Air India New York-New Delhi flight on November 26, 2022.

The accused Shankar Mishra was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on Saturday.

Mishra has also been banned from flying on Air India for 30 days, pending a report of its Internal Committee.

The Committee has obtained the necessary documentation and held its first hearing, sources said, quoting from Air India’s reply. The alleged perpetrator has requested for additional documents prior to a second hearing scheduled for January 10, sources told PTI.

Detailing the incident, Air India told DGCA that its cabin crew received a complaint from a female passenger on board AI 102 on November 26, 2022 that a male co-passenger had soiled her clothes and bags by relieving himself near the seat she was in. The crew assisted the female passenger to a different seat in the same class and provided a set of dry clothes and slippers.

The female passenger initially requested that action be taken against the offender upon arrival. However subsequently, she rescinded her request after the two parties appeared to have sorted the matter out between them, Air India told DGCA.

With PTI inputs

