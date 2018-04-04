AIADMK Cadres Seen Eating Biryani, Consuming Liquor During One-Day Hunger Strike

On a day the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) decided to go on a one-day hunger strike to put pressure on the Centre to set up the Cauvery Management board, the party cadres in districts like Vellore, Coimbatore and Salem were seen gorging on Biryani followed by consumption of liquor.The AIADMK had announced a fast from 8am to 5pm on Tuesday.The entire cabinet of the AIADMK reportedly took part in the strike, with ministers and other leaders driving the protest in districts across Tamil Nadu.The images expose the "sincerity" with which the AIADMK has been fighting for the setting up of the Cauvery Management Board. There is much anger against the ruling party's reluctance to take on the Centre's delay in setting up the Board and critics have pointed out that the strike is a mere eyewash.With the Amma party logo pinned to their chests, these members were seen eating biryani out of disposable plates using their hands. The seating was of not much concern to them. Some were seen standing, while others managed to find chairs. Some were even seen sitting on the ground.In the video, that has since gone viral, the AIADMK members are seen visiting a Tasmac outlet near the protest venue in Vellore and thereafter could be seen drinking.