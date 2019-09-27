AIADMK Councillor Arrested Weeks After Banner Erected by Him Claimed Techie's Life in Chennai

Chennai: Nearly two weeks after the tragic death of a young techie in Chennai after a banner fell on her, former AIADMK councillor Jeyagopal has been arrested in Krishnagiri district. He is accused of having erected scores of illegal banners in Pallikaranai in the state capital for his son’s wedding.

One of these banners had fallen on the techie, 23-year-old R Subhashree, who was knocked off her scooter and run over by a water tanker on September 12.

Two FIRs were filed against Jeyagopal, for causing death due to negligence and disfiguring public places. However, a day after the accident, Jeyagopal had denied any involvement in the accident. Jeyagopal had evaded arrest after complaining of chest pain and was admitted to a hospital. The police will soon question him in connection with the case.

"The banner causing the death is impossible. There could have been a barricade and she could have lost control. I won’t accept that her death was caused by the banner falling on her," Jeyagopal had said.

In a recent hearing the case, the Madras High Court had pulled up the police over the progress of the case and asked if the accused was still in ‘safe haven’. Several banners across the city have been removed after court’s reprimand.

The driver of the taker, who had run over Subhashree, and the owner of shop that made the flex boards were arrested after Subhashree's death.

