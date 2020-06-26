AIADMK, DMK Each Announce Rs 25 Lakh Compensation to Family of Father-Son Duo Killed in Police 'Torture'

The Ruling AIADMK and opposition DMK on Friday announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakh each to the next of kin of father-son duo of Jayaraj and Benicks who died in judicial custody in Tuticorin district after alleged police torture.

DMK's Lok Sabha member from Tuticorin district, Kanimozhi, said she had handed over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to the family on Friday. She also demanded an inquiry by the National Human Rights Commission into the deaths.

In a joint statement, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam said on behalf of the party that the two deaths were saddening and unfortunate and announced Rs 25 lakh to the bereaved kin.

Announcing the financial assistance, DMK President MK Stalin asked who gave the in Sathankulam police the permission to carry out the attack on the two just because they delayed closing their mobile phone shop during the lockdown period.

Stalin said the Chief Minister should take moral responsibility for the deaths.

The Tamil Nadu government too had announced Rs 10 lakh solatium each to the families of Jayaraj and Benicks and government jobs to one family member of each deceased.

Jayaraj and Bennick were booked for not closing their mobile shop in time on June 19. They were remanded in judicial custody and lodged in the Kovilpatti jail on June 21.

Jayaraj died on June 22 night and his son Benicks on June 23 morning in judicial custody. The families alleged police assault led to their deaths.

The High Court has since ordered videotaping of the post-mortems and posted the case to June 26.

The Chief Minister said the two police officials allegedly responsible for the deaths had been suspended while the Inspector of Sathankulam was kept under compulsory waiting.

