AIADMK Leader Booked for 'Causing Death Due to Negligence' After Illegal Hoarding Claims Techie's Life
Jayagopal, however, got himself admitted to a private hospital in Pallikaranai after he complained of 'chest pain' late on Friday night and he has not been questioned by the police yet.
File photo of Subashree, the Chennai girl who died after an AIADMK billboard fell over her.
Chennai: Two days after a 23-year-old techie lost her life as she was knocked off her scooter by an illegal political hoarding, the St Thomas Mount branch of traffic police department has included AIADMK member Jayagopal's name in the FIR and has booked him under Section 304(A) (causing death due to negligence).
The Pallikaranai police had already filed an FIR against him on Friday under Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu open places (Prevention of Disfigurement)Act 1959.
Jayagopal, however, got himself admitted to a private hospital in Pallikaranai after he complained of 'chest pain' late on Friday night and he has not been questioned by the police yet. Meanwhile, the driver of the water tanker whose name was also mentioned in the FIR was arrested on Friday. Police sources say they will question Jayagopal once he recovers.
Subhashree, who was returning home after taking an exam around 2pm on Thursday, had fallen off her two-wheeler after a temporary banner erected by a leader of the All India Anna Dravida Kazhagam fell on her. A water tanker that was behind her ran over her, killing her on the spot.
Speaking to CNN News18 on Friday, before he was hospitalised, Jayagopal denied his involvement and said the banner was not the cause of the accident.
"The banner causing the death is 100 per cent impossible. There could have been a barricade and she could have lost control. I wont accept that her death is due to banner falling on her. Let them investigate. I'm ready for an inquiry," he further said.
With the Madras High Court coming down on illegal banners, several banners erected across the city have been removed since then.
