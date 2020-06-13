INDIA

AIADMK MLA Palani Tests Positive For Covid-19, Second Lawmaker in TN to Contract Virus

According to an official, Palani, 57, was admitted to the hospital on Friday night. The official said the lawmaker is fine.

  • IANS Chennai
  • Last Updated: June 13, 2020, 4:34 PM IST
Ruling AIADMK party legislator K Palani representing the Sriperumbudur assembly constituency of Tamil Nadu has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to MIOT Hospital here, said a hospital official.

Palani is the second lawmaker in Tamil Nadu to test positive for coronavirus. Recently DMK lawmaker J. Anbazhagan died in a private hospital due to Covid-19. He was elected from Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni constituency.

