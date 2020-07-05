INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

AIADMK MLA Tests Positive For Covid-19

Image for representation only.

Image for representation only.

The daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of the MLA were already undergoing treatment at the ESI hospital after contracting the infection, after their return from Madurai a couple of days ago.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 5, 2020, 3:30 PM IST
Share this:

An AIADMK MLA from the city tested positive for Coronavirus on Sunday, becoming the fifth ruling party legislator to contract the virus. He has been admitted to the Government ESI Hospital here, a health department official said.

The daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of the MLA were already undergoing treatment at the ESI hospital after

contracting the infection, after their return from Madurai a couple of days ago. He had undergone the test three days ago.

Earlier, four ruling party MLAs, including Higher Education Minister K P Ambalavanan, had contracted the virus. Further, four DMK MLAs, including the deceased J Anbazhagan, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading