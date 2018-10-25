AIADMK MLAs Case LIVE: TTV Claims He Will Win Polls, EPS-OPS Camp Says Slap in the Face of Traitors

"My personal opinion is that we will go for elections. But I can't say it for others. I will sit with the MLAs and then only we'll come to a conclusion," says Dinakaran. He also ruled out any possibility of his party merging with EPS-OPS camp in any situation.

Following her imprisonment in the disqualification case, Sasikala had installed her nephew TTV Dhinakaran as the party’s Deputy General Secretary, but his relegation from the party came about in the course of the merger of the two factions. Dhinakaran had started his own political outfit Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam following his victory in the RK Nagar by election, which also saw the first lawmaker from the VK Sasikala family.

Justice Sathyanarayanan, who delivered the Madras high court verdict on disqualification of AIADMK MLAs, is 56 and is above Justice Vimala on the seniority list. The seniormost judge of the high court, Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh, appointed Justice S Vimala as the third judge to decide the case. Aggrieved over the choice of judge, one of the disqualified legislators approached the Supreme Court seeking to transfer the case to itself. On June 27, a vacation bench of the Supreme Court nominated Justice Sathyanarayanan as the third judge.

In an apparent reference to Dinakaran, the AIADMK dubbed him an 'overnight' leader rejected by the people. "One cannot deny the fact that the party has lost its identity and ideology and veered away from the path laid down by Amma (the late J Jayalalithaa). It is now stuck due to a few selfish persons," Dinakaran said without naming anyone. He was apparently targeting AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselavam and the Joint Coordinator K Palaniswami, with whom he is in a running feud for control of the ruling party.

I will discuss the verdict with my MLAs and then decide. If our MLAs want to challenge the verdict, we will go to the Supreme Court but if they want to go for elections, we will also be ready for it. There is no chance we will merge with EPS-OPS. Whenever the elections will happen, we will win," said TTV Dinakaran after 18 AIADMK MLAs close to him were disqualified.

In a big relief to the K Palaniswami government, the Madras High Court on Thursday upheld the June 14 order of disqualifying 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs. Justice M Sathyanarayanan heard the pleas of the rival parties after a bench of then Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar gave a split verdict on June 14. "All the material that was available at the time of passing of the order by the Speaker alone has been taken into consideration and this court cannot go into the subsequent events," he observed while upholding their disqualification

Party spokesperson P Valarmathi expressed joy over the verdict and said the K Palaniswami government has now proved its 'stability.' "We are very happy...this is a just order," Valarmathi told PTI. When asked about the disqualified MLAs' plea to hold by-elections in their constituencies, she said the AIAFMK was ready and expressed confidence that the ruling party will emerge victorious in all the 20 seats.

Reacting to the verdict, Dhinakaran, who now heads the AMMK after being sidelined in the AIADMK, said he would consult the MLAs loyal to him before deciding whether to go in appeal in the Supreme Court. "We expected a favourable verdict but it is not a setback. I will consult the 18 MLAs on whether to file an appeal in the Supreme Court. Personally, my feeling is we should go for by-elections," he said. Dhinakaran asserted his loyalists will sweep the bypolls. "The court's judgement is different and people's judgement is different," he said, claiming his party and those loyal to it will emerge stronger after the verdict.

"All the material that was available at the time of passing of the order by the Speaker alone has been taken into consideration and this court cannot go into the subsequent events," the court observed while upholding their disqualification. The court verdict means that by-elections will be held on all the seats that would be vacant and it would be an acid test for the AIADMK government, whose popularity has been on the decline since the demise of J Jayalalithaa, as evidenced by the result of the RK Nagar bypoll last year. Facing the verdict bravely, Dinakaran refusing to term it a "setback" said it's an "experience". "The court judgment is not going to deter us. The verdict will only bring our party and MLAs together. We will face the future with more force," said Dinakaran. Hailing the verdict, Tamil Nadu Law Minister CV Shanmugham said, "It's a victory for our party and a lesson for criminals." The 18 MLAs, who owe allegiance to Dinakaran, were disqualified from their membership after they submitted a letter to then Governor C H Vidyasagar Rao, expressing no confidence in CM Palaniswami.