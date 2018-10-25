GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

AIADMK MLAs Case LIVE: TTV Claims He Will Win Polls, EPS-OPS Camp Says Slap in the Face of Traitors

News18.com | October 25, 2018, 1:02 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

AIADMK MLAs Disqualification Case LIVE Updates: In a big relief to the K Palaniswami government, the Madras High Court on Thursday upheld the June 14 order of disqualifying 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs.

The 18 disqualified MLAs are loyal to the sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran, who has now formed his own party — the AMMK.
Read More
Oct 25, 2018 1:02 pm (IST)

Also Read | HC Disqualification Order Does Not Make it Certain That EPS Govt Can Survive

In the event of there being no clear verdict in the floor test then the House will have to be dissolved and that could mean an early Assembly election in the state, along with the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Oct 25, 2018 12:54 pm (IST)
Oct 25, 2018 12:37 pm (IST)

DMK Chief MK Stalin reacts to Madras HC's verdict, says Democracy must be safeguarded. 

Oct 25, 2018 12:34 pm (IST)

Subramanian Swamy reacts to the Madras High Court verdict of upholding the disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs, says “everybody is corrupt in Tamil Nadu, but Sasikala and TTV are better.” He added that if elections are held in the state, TTV will emerge victorious. 

Oct 25, 2018 12:29 pm (IST)

Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami welcomes the Madras High Court Verdict. 

Oct 25, 2018 12:25 pm (IST)

 Reacting to the verdict, Dhinakaran, who now heads the AMMK after being sidelined in the AIADMK, said he would consult the MLAs loyal to him before deciding whether to go in appeal in the Supreme Court. "We expected a favourable verdict but it is not a setback. I will consult the 18 MLAs on whether to file an appeal in the Supreme Court. Personally, my feeling is we should go for by-elections," he said. Dhinakaran asserted his loyalists will sweep the bypolls. "The court's judgement is different and people's judgement is different," he said, claiming his party and those loyal to it will emerge stronger after the verdict.

Oct 25, 2018 12:22 pm (IST)

 In a huge relief to the AIADMK government, the Madras High Court on Thursday upheld the June 14 order of the then Chief Justice Indira Banerjee disqualifying its 18 rebel MLAs loyal to sidelined leader TTV Dhinakaran. An adverse judgement could have triggered a political realignment in Tamil Nadu and brought the ruling party perilously close to losing majority in the state assembly whose effective strength is 232. Two seats are vacant.

Oct 25, 2018 12:20 pm (IST)

"The party is doing very well and with the blessings of MGR and Jayalalithaa we have got a good verdict today,” said EPS. Exuding confidence, he added, “if elections are conducted in these 20 seats we will win all of them.”

Oct 25, 2018 12:14 pm (IST)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and his deputy O Paneerselvam are addressing the media after the Madras High Court upheld the decision of the speaker to disqualify 18 AIADMK MLAs,

Oct 25, 2018 12:10 pm (IST)

Besides the constituencies of the disqualified MLAs, the Tiruvarur and Thiruparankundram seats had fallen vacant following the death of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi and AIADMK's A K Bose respectively.

Oct 25, 2018 12:06 pm (IST)

Party spokesperson P Valarmathi expressed joy over the verdict and said the K Palaniswami government has now proved its 'stability.' "We are very happy...this is a just order," Valarmathi told PTI. When asked about the disqualified MLAs' plea to hold by-elections in their constituencies, she said the AIAFMK was ready and expressed confidence that the ruling party will emerge victorious in all the 20 seats.

Oct 25, 2018 12:02 pm (IST)

AIADMK supporters celebrate in Chennai after Madras High Court upholds disqualification of 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs.

Oct 25, 2018 11:58 am (IST)

Also Read | In Relief For EPS Govt, Court Upholds Disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs of TTV Dinakaran Camp

The 18 AIADMK MLAs were disqualified on September 18 last year under the anti-defection law after they met the governor and expressed loss of confidence in Chief Minister Palaniswami.

Oct 25, 2018 11:58 am (IST)

In a big relief to the K Palaniswami government, the Madras High Court on Thursday upheld the June 14 order of disqualifying 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs. Justice M Sathyanarayanan heard the pleas of the rival parties after a bench of then Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar gave a split verdict on June 14. "All the material that was available at the time of passing of the order by the Speaker alone has been taken into consideration and this court cannot go into the subsequent events," he observed while upholding their disqualification 

Oct 25, 2018 11:53 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman says that this is a victory of "dharma" and a slap on the face of "traitors."

Oct 25, 2018 11:50 am (IST)

AIADMK MP Dr Vasudevan Maitreyan welcomed the High Court verdict. “It’s a welcomed judgment as our stand has been upheld. Those who have lost all their credibility are bound to speak out of frustration,” he said.  He further assured that the government will remain stable and unaffected. “Many people have tried to write the obituary of our government ever since the demise of amma, but we have always managed to emerge on the top,” he added. 

Oct 25, 2018 11:36 am (IST)

I will discuss the verdict with my MLAs and then decide. If our MLAs want to challenge the verdict, we will go to the Supreme Court but if they want to go for elections, we will also be ready for it. There is no chance we will merge with EPS-OPS. Whenever the elections will happen, we will win," said TTV Dinakaran after 18 AIADMK MLAs close to him were disqualified.

Oct 25, 2018 11:29 am (IST)

After the Madras high court judgment on disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs, Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan said that those who have lost (Dinakaran camp) are now speaking in frustration. "It's a welcome judgment. Our stand has been upheld. Those who have lost all their credibility are bound to speak out of frustration. Government is stable and unaffected. Many people have tried to write the obituary of our government  ever since the demise of Amma (Jayalalithaa), we have always come out on top," he said.

Oct 25, 2018 11:22 am (IST)

WATCH | Here's what can happen next in Tamil Nadu politics as Madras high court upholds speaker's order of disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs.

Oct 25, 2018 11:20 am (IST)

In an apparent reference to Dinakaran, the AIADMK dubbed him an 'overnight' leader rejected by the people. "One cannot deny the fact that the party has lost its identity and ideology and veered away from the path laid down by Amma (the late J Jayalalithaa). It is now stuck due to a few selfish persons," Dinakaran said without naming anyone. He was apparently targeting AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselavam and the Joint Coordinator K Palaniswami, with whom he is in a running feud for control of the ruling party.

Oct 25, 2018 11:17 am (IST)

Days ahead of the crucial Madras High Court judgment on disqualification of MLAs, AMMK leader TTV Dinakran had launched a scathing attack on the AIADMK leadership, saying the ruling party has "lost its identity" and was "stuck" due to a "few selfish" people. The ousted AIADMK leader also claimed that his Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) would 'retrieve' the ruling party. 

Oct 25, 2018 11:11 am (IST)

There were allegations  by TTV camp on lack of credibility on part of Justice Vimala who was a part of the bench which delivered a split verdict. It was alleged that Justice Vimala's daughter-in-law had been appointed as an assistant public prosecutor by the present AIADMK government-led by Edappadi K Palanisami. However, with Justice Sathyanarayanan, there was no such claim.

Oct 25, 2018 11:10 am (IST)

Justice Sathyanarayanan, who delivered the Madras high court verdict on disqualification of AIADMK MLAs, is 56 and is above Justice Vimala on the seniority list. The seniormost judge of the high court, Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh, appointed Justice S Vimala as the third judge to decide the case. Aggrieved over the choice of judge, one of the disqualified legislators approached the Supreme Court seeking to transfer the case to itself. On June 27, a vacation bench of the Supreme Court nominated Justice Sathyanarayanan as the third judge.

Oct 25, 2018 11:06 am (IST)

Following her imprisonment in the disqualification case, Sasikala had installed her nephew TTV Dhinakaran as the party’s Deputy General Secretary, but his relegation from the party came about in the course of the merger of the two factions. Dhinakaran had started his own political outfit Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam following his victory in the RK Nagar by election, which also saw the first lawmaker from the VK Sasikala family.

Oct 25, 2018 11:06 am (IST)

Speaker P Dhanapal had disqualified the 18 lawmakers for “voluntarily giving up their memberships in the party” against which the Dhinakaran faction had fought a long-drawn legal battle. 

Oct 25, 2018 10:58 am (IST)

"There is nothing called setback in politics. This is an experience. We hoped that the verdict will be in our favour," says Dinakaran.

Oct 25, 2018 10:56 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Decoding the Legalities Behind TN Speaker Disqualifying Dinakaran MLAs

The 18 MLAs had refused to support Chief Minister K Palaniswami and revolted against him last year. The MLAs filed a plea with the Madras HC questioning the validity of the Speaker's decision.

Oct 25, 2018 10:54 am (IST)

"My personal opinion is that we will go for elections. But I can't say it for others. I will sit with the MLAs and then only we'll come to a conclusion," says Dinakaran. He also ruled out any possibility of his party merging with EPS-OPS camp in any situation.

Oct 25, 2018 10:51 am (IST)

"It is not a setback for us. This is an experience, we will face the situation. Future course of action will be decided after meeting with the 18 MLAs,"Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief Dinakaran says.

Oct 25, 2018 10:48 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu law minister CV Shanmugham says that the Madras high court verdict on disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs is a victory for the party and a lesson for criminals.

Load More
AIADMK MLAs Case LIVE: TTV Claims He Will Win Polls, EPS-OPS Camp Says Slap in the Face of Traitors
Tamil Nadu chief minister EPS and deputy CM OPS addressing a press conference.

"All the material that was available at the time of passing of the order by the Speaker alone has been taken into consideration and this court cannot go into the subsequent events," the court observed while upholding their disqualification.

The court verdict means that by-elections will beheld on on all the seats that would be vacant and it would be an acid test for the AIADMK government, whose popularity has been on the decline since the demise of J Jayalalithaa, as evidenced by the result of the RK Nagar bypoll last year.

Facing the verdict bravely, Dinakaran refusing to term it a "setback" said it's an "experience". "The court judgment is not going to deter us. The verdict will only bring our party and MLAs together. We will face the future with more force," said Dinakaran.

Hailing the verdict, Tamil Nadu Law Minister CV Shanmugham said, "It's a victory for our party and a lesson for criminals."

The 18 MLAs, who owe allegiance to Dinakaran, were disqualified from their membership after they submitted a letter to then Governor C H Vidyasagar Rao, expressing no confidence in CM Palaniswami.

  • 24 Oct, 2018 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE
    PAK vs AUS
    155/8
    20.0 overs
    		 89/10
    16.5 overs
    Pakistan beat Australia by 66 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Oct, 2018 | Zimbabwe in Bangladesh
    ZIM vs BAN
    246/7
    50.0 overs
    		 250/3
    44.1 overs
    Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Oct, 2018 | West Indies in India
    IND vs WI
    321/6
    50.0 overs
    		 321/7
    50.0 overs
    India tied with West Indies
    Full Scorecard
  • 23 Oct, 2018 | England in Sri Lanka
    SL vs ENG
    366/6
    50.0 overs
    		 132/9
    26.1 overs
    Sri Lanka beat England by 219 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 Oct, 2018 | Australia in UAE
    UAE vs AUS
    117/6
    20.0 overs
    		 119/3
    16.1 overs
    Australia beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...