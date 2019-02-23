AIADMK MP S Rajendran Dies in Car Accident in Viluppuram

AIADMK leader and MP S Rajendran died in car accident that took place early Saturday morning in Viluppuram district.Rajendran, 62, was on his way back home in Vanur from the dinner hosted by PMK's Ramadoss at Thailapuram.The accident took place around 4.35 am near Tindivanam in Villupuram district, when the car he was travelling hit the centre median of the road.According to the Tindivanam police station, all the four travelling in the car were taken to the nearest hospital, where Rajendran was declared dead.The other three are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital now.He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Viluppuram constituency as an Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate in 2014 election. After being elected into the House, he served as a member of the Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers and the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Civil Aviation.More details awaited.