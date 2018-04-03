English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AIADMK Begins Hunger Strike Over Cauvery Management Board Issue
Critics say, the delay by the BJP is keeping in mind the Karnataka elections. The BJP, however, rubbishes the charges.
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam start hunger hunger strike over Cauvery Mangement Board issue on April 3, 2018.
New Delhi: Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam began their hunger strike on Tuesday to put pressure on the Centre to set up the Cauvery Management Board.
On February 16, delivering its judgment, the Supreme Court set a deadline of six weeks for the Centre to frame a scheme for the implementation of the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) given in February 2007.
The court, while dealing with appeals filed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala against the final award, had also stated that “no extension shall be granted for framing of the scheme on any ground.”
The AIADMK had earlier announced that the hunger strike programme will be held on April 2, but was subsequently postponed by a day to April 3.
Critics say, the delay by the BJP is keeping in mind the Karnataka elections. The BJP, however, rubbishes the charges.
"Since Karnataka government is not accepting the Centre's proposal, there is a delay. This is the final judgment of the SC and there is no way that politics is involved in this issue. Any government would try to abide by the SC judgment. Hence, there is no politics," said Narayanan Tirupathi, BJP spokesperson.
