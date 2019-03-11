AIADMK Sacks Worker For Intimidating, Hitting Pollachi Sexual Abuse Victims's Brother

An AIADMK worker was sacked from the party on Monday for assaultingthe brother of Pollachi sexual abuse survivor.In February, a woman was sexually harassed by four men inside a car in Pollachi district and the act was videographed by the gang that blackmailed her for money. Unable to bear the trauma, the woman informed her family who later filed a police complaint against the four men.The brother of the victim had accosted the alleged perpetrators of the assault. The accused in the case had roped in AIADMK functionary A Nagaraj to intimidate the victim's brother. According to police sources, Nagaraj had physically assaulted the victim's brother. An FIR has been filed against Nagaraj for the assault.Three men were arrested in February and the main accused Thirunavukarasu was arrested on March 5.The Coimbatore police have arrested eight men so far for allegedly molesting and sexually harassing a woman student. Police sources said: "The men had molested, sexually harassed several women over the last seven years. Four men were booked for molestation, intimidation and sexual harassment. We are contemplating slapping Goonda Act on four others. We know that many women were sexually harassed but only one woman student has given complaint so far.”The issue, however, acquired a political colour with the DMK alleging government backing for the accused in the case."I seriously condemn the sexual abuse in Pollachi, where the culprits involved are being protected and covered up, in a struggle to keep the government going,” said MK Stalin.DMK MP M Kanimozhi tweeted, "The shocking incidents of sexual assault and blackmail in Pollachi clearly shows that women are not safe in TN. This appears to be a big network. Govt should immediately crackdown such networks, and the people involved (sic)."She also added that offenders should be punished."Govt should also immediately set up a special court for the exclusive trial of these violent crimes against women. And the government and ministers should not protect the offenders. All the offenders should be punished (sic)," Kanimozhi added.The sexual assault could have wider political ramifications as Opposition leaders have been Tweeting energetically on a possible larger network of rapists, aided by people with political interests in the AIADMK. However, as of now, these remain mere allegations.