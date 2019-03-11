English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AIADMK Sacks Worker For Intimidating, Hitting Pollachi Sexual Abuse Victims's Brother
Three men were arrested in February and the main accused Thirunavukarasu was arrested on March 5.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Loading...
Chennai: An AIADMK worker was sacked from the party on Monday for assaulting
the brother of Pollachi sexual abuse survivor.
In February, a woman was sexually harassed by four men inside a car in Pollachi district and the act was videographed by the gang that blackmailed her for money. Unable to bear the trauma, the woman informed her family who later filed a police complaint against the four men.
The brother of the victim had accosted the alleged perpetrators of the assault. The accused in the case had roped in AIADMK functionary A Nagaraj to intimidate the victim's brother. According to police sources, Nagaraj had physically assaulted the victim's brother. An FIR has been filed against Nagaraj for the assault.
Three men were arrested in February and the main accused Thirunavukarasu was arrested on March 5.
The Coimbatore police have arrested eight men so far for allegedly molesting and sexually harassing a woman student. Police sources said: "The men had molested, sexually harassed several women over the last seven years. Four men were booked for molestation, intimidation and sexual harassment. We are contemplating slapping Goonda Act on four others. We know that many women were sexually harassed but only one woman student has given complaint so far.”
The issue, however, acquired a political colour with the DMK alleging government backing for the accused in the case.
"I seriously condemn the sexual abuse in Pollachi, where the culprits involved are being protected and covered up, in a struggle to keep the government going,” said MK Stalin.
DMK MP M Kanimozhi tweeted, "The shocking incidents of sexual assault and blackmail in Pollachi clearly shows that women are not safe in TN. This appears to be a big network. Govt should immediately crackdown such networks, and the people involved (sic)."
She also added that offenders should be punished.
"Govt should also immediately set up a special court for the exclusive trial of these violent crimes against women. And the government and ministers should not protect the offenders. All the offenders should be punished (sic)," Kanimozhi added.
The sexual assault could have wider political ramifications as Opposition leaders have been Tweeting energetically on a possible larger network of rapists, aided by people with political interests in the AIADMK. However, as of now, these remain mere allegations.
the brother of Pollachi sexual abuse survivor.
In February, a woman was sexually harassed by four men inside a car in Pollachi district and the act was videographed by the gang that blackmailed her for money. Unable to bear the trauma, the woman informed her family who later filed a police complaint against the four men.
The brother of the victim had accosted the alleged perpetrators of the assault. The accused in the case had roped in AIADMK functionary A Nagaraj to intimidate the victim's brother. According to police sources, Nagaraj had physically assaulted the victim's brother. An FIR has been filed against Nagaraj for the assault.
Three men were arrested in February and the main accused Thirunavukarasu was arrested on March 5.
The Coimbatore police have arrested eight men so far for allegedly molesting and sexually harassing a woman student. Police sources said: "The men had molested, sexually harassed several women over the last seven years. Four men were booked for molestation, intimidation and sexual harassment. We are contemplating slapping Goonda Act on four others. We know that many women were sexually harassed but only one woman student has given complaint so far.”
The issue, however, acquired a political colour with the DMK alleging government backing for the accused in the case.
"I seriously condemn the sexual abuse in Pollachi, where the culprits involved are being protected and covered up, in a struggle to keep the government going,” said MK Stalin.
DMK MP M Kanimozhi tweeted, "The shocking incidents of sexual assault and blackmail in Pollachi clearly shows that women are not safe in TN. This appears to be a big network. Govt should immediately crackdown such networks, and the people involved (sic)."
She also added that offenders should be punished.
"Govt should also immediately set up a special court for the exclusive trial of these violent crimes against women. And the government and ministers should not protect the offenders. All the offenders should be punished (sic)," Kanimozhi added.
The sexual assault could have wider political ramifications as Opposition leaders have been Tweeting energetically on a possible larger network of rapists, aided by people with political interests in the AIADMK. However, as of now, these remain mere allegations.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taapsee Pannu: I’m Not Extraordinarily Good Looking and That’s My Biggest Strength
- OnePlus 7 Could Launch With Truly-Wireless Earphones as CEO Pete Lau Hints at Improving Audio Technology
- Taylor Prays in Quiet Apology After Passing Crowe's Century Mark
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here's How to Download And Use The Voter Helpline App
- PewDiePie Fans Deface WWII Memorial in New York With a Viral Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results