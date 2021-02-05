News18» News»India»AIADMK Sets Stage for TN Assembly Polls with Farm Loan Waiver, DMK Accuses it of Hijacking Agenda
1-MIN READ
Next Story
AIADMK Sets Stage for TN Assembly Polls with Farm Loan Waiver, DMK Accuses it of Hijacking Agenda
File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (PTI)
DMK MP Kanimozhi tweeted: "Thank you to Palanisamy for carrying out all the commands of Stalin. This is yet another victory for our leader who coined the slogan and set the tone for waiving the loans (sic)."
- CNN-News18 Chennai
- Last Updated: February 05, 2021, 20:12 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Hours after the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu announced the waiver of Rs 12,110 crore farm loans availed by 16.43 lakh farmers from cooperative banks, the Opposition DMK accused it of hijacking its agenda.
Making the announcement in the state assembly earlier in the day, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had said the scheme would come into immediate effect soon and the required financial allocation would be made by his government.
He said the AIADMK was the only party that fulfills promises and also comes up with fresh welfare measures.
Targeting the opposition DMK, he said the party had promised two acres of land, but failed to implement.
DMK MP Kanimozhi tweeted: "Thank you to Palanisamy for carrying out all the commands of Stalin. This is yet another victory for our leader who coined the slogan and set the tone for waiving the loans (sic)."
She also quoted news reports that showed DMK leader Stalin promising farm loan waiver to voters if the party was voted to power.
The AIADMK was quick to reply, taking potshots at her statements. The party tweeted: "You can keep talking for the next five years, but we will be the ones who take action. P. S - thanks to Kanimozhi for giving Stalin the title of one who merely coins slogans."
The EPS govt also said it would withdraw cases against those who had been part of the Marina Beach protests to demand the restoration of Jallikatu festivities.
The CM also said he would provide free Covid-19 vaccines to everyone in a bid to woo voters during elections. Earlier, the BJP had promised voters in Bihar free Covid-19 vaccines as it went to polls lat year.