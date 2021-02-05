AIADMK Sets Stage for TN Assembly Polls with Farm Loan Waiver, DMK Accuses it of Hijacking Agenda

Hours after the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu announced the waiver of Rs 12,110 crore farm loans availed by 16.43 lakh farmers from cooperative banks, the Opposition DMK accused it of hijacking its agenda.

Making the announcement in the state assembly earlier in the day, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had said the scheme would come into immediate effect soon and the required financial allocation would be made by his government.

He said the AIADMK was the only party that fulfills promises and also comes up with fresh welfare measures.

Targeting the opposition DMK, he said the party had promised two acres of land, but failed to implement.

DMK MP Kanimozhi tweeted: "Thank you to Palanisamy for carrying out all the commands of Stalin. This is yet another victory for our leader who coined the slogan and set the tone for waiving the loans (sic)."