AIAPGET 2019: National Testing Agency Releases Admit Card for PG Ayush Courses at ntaaiapget.nic.in
The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test 2019 Admit Card has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website ntaaiapget.nic.in.
NTA AIAPGET 2019 Admit Card Released | The AIAPGET 2019 Admit Card has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at its official website ntaaiapget.nic.in. As entrusted by the All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi, the Agency has hosted an online window for the download of NTA AIAPGET 2019 Admit Card.
The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test, which is also called as AIAPGET, is scheduled for July 14 (Sunday). The AIAPGET 2019 will be conducted on the said date in online mode. The AIAPGET exam is conducted once in a year for offering admission into postgraduate Ayurveda courses. Through AIAPGET 2019, the qualifying candidates can seek admission to MD/MS/PG diploma courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy system of medicine. Depending on the rank scored by a candidate, admission is granted at AYUSH Colleges, Institutions, Universities, and Deemed Universities located in India.
AIAPGET 2019 Admit Card: Step to download Ayush PG Admit Card
As the AIAPGET Admit Card 2019 is live, we have listed steps for downloading the same from the homepage of National Testing Agency.
Step 1-Visit the official website of exam convener NTA hosting AIAPGET 2019 Admit Card: ntaaiapget.nic.in
Step 2- Click on ‘NTA AIAPGET admit card’ download link
Step 3- On the AIAPGET 2019 admit card window, enter required details like application number, date of birth
Step 4- The NTA AIAPGET 2019 Admit Card, AIAPGET Admit Card 2019 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the PDF of NTA AIAPGET 2019 Admit Card and take a printout.
