AIATSL Recruitment 2018: 159 Posts Walk–in Selection on August 3-4 in Chennai and August 10-11 in Bengaluru

AIATSL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 159 vacancies for the post of Security Agent has begun on the official website of Air India Air Transport Services Limited - airindia.in.Air India aims to recruit candidates on Fixed Term Contract for a period of 3 years at Chennai and Bengaluru stations of Southern Region. Interested candidates can Walk-in for the Interviews and Selection on 3rd and 4th August for Chennai station and 10th and 11th August 2018 for Bengaluru station, 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM and download the application form by following the instructions given below:How to apply for AIATSL Recruitment 2018 for Security Agent Post?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.airindia.in Step 2 – Click on the ‘Careers’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on link ‘Walk-in Selection for Security Agent in AIATSL – Sothern Region’Step 4 – a PDF will displayStep 5 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 6 – Fill the prescribed format of application with required detailsStep 7 – Candidates need to bring application form, Demand Draft of application fee and other required documents (Original) at the time of Selection at below mentioned address:Chennai: Air India Sports Stadium, Air India Staff Housing Colony, Meenambakkam, Chennai-27.Bengaluru: Sir M Visveswaraya First Grade College, Old Airport Road, Murugesh Palya, Konena Agrahara, (Next to TOTAL Mall), Bengaluru – 560 017.Direct Link - http://www.airindia.in/writereaddata/Portal/career/600_1_Advertisement-Security-Agent-at-Chennai-Bengaluru.pdf Application Fee:Unreserved Category – Rs.500SC/ ST / Ex - Servicemen Category – NILAIATSL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 159Chennai – 96Bengaluru - 63Eligibility Criteria:Candidates with valid BCAS Basic AVSEC Certificate – The applicant must be Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University and must possess valid BCAS Basic AVSEC Certificate (12 days new pattern). The applicant must be able to speak Hindi and English and should be able to converse in local language also.Candidates without BCAS Basic AVSEC Certificate - The applicant must be Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University and able to speak Hindi and English and must be able to converse in local language also.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria:Age Limit:The age of the applicants should not be more than 28 years as on 1st July 2018.Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Pay Scale:The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.19,590.Selection Process:AVSEC CANDIDATES - The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.Non-AVSEC CANDIDATES - The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Physical Endurance Test (PET), Written Test and personal interviewImportant Dates:Chennai: 3rd and 4th August 2018, 7:00 AM to 11:00 AMBengaluru: 10th and 11th August 2018, 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM