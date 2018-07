AIATSL Recruitment 2018: 89 Posts, Walk-In Interviews in August

AIATSL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 89 vacancies has begun on the official website of Air India Air Transport Services Limited - airindia.in AIATSL aims to recruit candidates for the post of Customer Agent, Senior Ramp Services Agent, Ramp Services Agent, Utility Agent cum-Ramp Driver and Handyman/ Handywomen on a contractual basis for a period of 3 years for ground duties at Visakhapatnam Airport.Interested candidates can appear for Walk-In Interviews for on 3rd, 4th and 5th August 2018, 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM and download the prescribed format of the application form by following the instructions given below.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.airindia.in Step 2 – Click on the ‘Walk – in Interview for Visakhapatnam Airport AIATSL / HRD – SR/ RECT/ VTZ’ under ‘Recruitment Notification’ on the home pageStep 3 - a PDF file will displayStep 4 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 5 – Fill the prescribed format of application with required detailsStep 6 – Candidates must bring duly filled application form, Demand Draft of application fee and other required documents at the time of Recruitment at the below mentioned address:Indoor Stadium - AAI besides International Cargo Terminal, Old Airport, Visakhapatnam, PIN: 530 009Direct Link - http://www.airindia.in/writereaddata/Portal/career/598_1_VTZ-ADVT-WALK-IN-INTERVIEW.pdf Unreserved Category – Rs.500SC/ ST / EX –SER Category – NILAIATSL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 89Customer Agent - 51Senior Ramp Services Agent - 2Ramp Services Agent - 5Utility Agent-cum-Ramp Driver - 5Handyman/ Handywomen - 26Customer Agent – The applicant must be a Graduate from a recognized university with 1 year experience in Passenger Handling at Airport.Senior Ramp Services Agent– The applicant must possess 3 years Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical / Production / Electronics/ Automobile Engineering recognized by the state government or ITI with NCTVT.Ramp Services Agent - The applicant must possess 3 years Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical / Production / Electronics/ Automobile Engineering recognized by the state government or ITI with NCTVT.Utility Agent-cum-Ramp Driver – The applicant must be class 10th passed and must have valid HMV Driving License.Handyman/ Handywomen - The applicant must be class 10th passed and must be able to read and understand English Language.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Customer Agent - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 28 to 31 years as on 1st July 2018.Senior Ramp Services Agent - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 30 to 33 years as on 1st July 2018.Ramp Services Agent - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 28 to 31 years as on 1st July 2018.Utility Agent-cum-Ramp Driver - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 28 to 31 years as on 1st July 2018.Handyman/ Handywomen - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 28 to 31 years as on 1st July 2018.Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Customer Agent - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.18,360.Senior Ramp Services Agent - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.18, 460.Ramp Services Agent - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.18, 360.Utility Agent-cum-Ramp Driver - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15, 660.Handyman/ Handywomen - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.13, 860.Customer Agent - The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Screening Test, Written Test, Group Discussion and Pre-employment medical examination.Senior Ramp Services Agent/ Ramp Services Agent/ Utility Agent-cum-Ramp Driver - The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Screening Test, Trade Test and Pre-employment medical examination.Handyman/ Handywomen - The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Screening Test, Literacy Test, Physical Endurance Test and Pre-employment medical examination.Customer Agent – 3rd August 2018, 9:00 AM to 1:00 PMHandyman / Handywomen – 4th August 2018, 9:00 AM to 1:00 PMSenior Ramp Services Agent/ Ramp Services Agent/ Utility Agent-cum-Ramp Driver – 5th August 2018, 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM