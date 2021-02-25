AIBE-XVI Registration Date Extended Till March 22, BCI to Conduct Exam on April 25

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the registration date for All India Bar Examination-XVI till March 22. Earlier, the last date to complete the AIBE registration was February 23. All the law aspirants seeking a ‘Certificate of Practice’ from BCI must complete the AIBE registration at official website.

As per the new schedule released by BCI, the AIBE-XVI will be conducted on April 25 and the admit cards will be made available from April 10 onwards. “Council reserves the right to extend the said examination date in case of unavoidable circumstances,” says the council.

Check the AIBE-XVI revised dates and schedule here

Microsoft Word – 25th april Schedule (allindiabarexamination.com)

AIBE-XVI important dates:

1. Commencement of AIBE-XVI registration: December 26

2. Last date for online registration: March 22

3. Last date to pay application fee: March 26

4. Last date to complete the online application for the registered candidates: March 31

5. Release of admit cards: April 10

6. Date of AIBE-XVI examination: April 25

How to complete AIBE-XVI registration:

Step 1. Law aspirants can register themselves for AIBE-XVI at allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2. Click on the link for AIBE-XVI registration

Step 3. Enter the enrollment number, state and year of enrollment

Step 4. Application form will be opened, key in the required details

Step 5. Upload all the required documents and make payment of application fee

Step 6. Download a copy of the AIBE-XVI application form

Direct link to apply for AIBE-XVI

Registration – Registration | All India Bar Examination ::

Applicants must note that the documents should be self-attested as instructed below. Any documents without self-attestation will be rejected.

Selfattested.pdf (allindiabarexamination.com)

AIBE-XVI will be conducted at various centres in 48 cities across the country. The AIBE exam is an open book exam. A total of 100 questions will be asked from various topics of law. Check the topics and number of questions asked from each of the topics here

Microsoft Word – Syllabus_AIBE-XV-converted (allindiabarexamination.com)