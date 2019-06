AICET CTIS Result 2019 Declared at nimionlineadmission.in. Direct Link Here

: The result of AICET CTIS or All India Common Entrance Test for Craft Instructor Training Course has been declared today. The AICET CTIS 2019 Result, AICET Craft Instructor Result 2019 was published by the Directorate General of Training (DGT), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on its official website dgt.gov.in The scorecard and overall AICET CTIS Result 2019 for July-August academic session can be checked through this direct link nimionlineadmission.in which will direct candidates on online result window. Here by entering their AICET CTIS 2019 exam credentials, the AICET Craft Instructor Result 2019 can be viewed.The entrance examination for AICET Craft Instructor Training Course was held on June 1 in computer based test format. The AICET CTIS 2019 result and score are accepted for seeking admission at Industrial Training Institutes for several trades including trades- Carpenter, Fitter, and Craftsmanship.Steps to download AICET CTIS 2019 ResultStep 1- Visit the official website of the DGT dgt.gov.in or click the direct URL nimionlineadmission.in/2019 Step 2- On homepage, there is AICET CTIS result 2019 linkStep 3- Click it and enter your registered email Id, mobile number and captcha codeStep 4- Hit the submit buttonStep 5- Your AICET CTIS result 2019 will be displayed on the screenStep 6- Download it and take a printoutAny concerns regarding AICET CTIS result 2019 can be addressed via email at nimionlineadmission@gmail.com and helpline numbers 91 9968301148; 7015127126.