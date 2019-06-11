English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AICET CTIS Result 2019 Declared at nimionlineadmission.in. Direct Link Here
The entrance examination for AICET Craft Instructor Training Course was held on June 1 in computer based test format. The AICET CTIS 2019 result and score are accepted for seeking admission at Industrial Training Institutes for several trades including trades- Carpenter, Fitter, and Craftsmanship.
Representative image.
Loading...
AICET CTIS Result 2019: The result of AICET CTIS or All India Common Entrance Test for Craft Instructor Training Course has been declared today. The AICET CTIS 2019 Result, AICET Craft Instructor Result 2019 was published by the Directorate General of Training (DGT), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on its official website dgt.gov.in
The scorecard and overall AICET CTIS Result 2019 for July-August academic session can be checked through this direct link nimionlineadmission.in which will direct candidates on online result window. Here by entering their AICET CTIS 2019 exam credentials, the AICET Craft Instructor Result 2019 can be viewed.
The entrance examination for AICET Craft Instructor Training Course was held on June 1 in computer based test format. The AICET CTIS 2019 result and score are accepted for seeking admission at Industrial Training Institutes for several trades including trades- Carpenter, Fitter, and Craftsmanship.
Steps to download AICET CTIS 2019 Result
Step 1- Visit the official website of the DGT dgt.gov.in or click the direct URL nimionlineadmission.in/2019
Step 2- On homepage, there is AICET CTIS result 2019 link
Step 3- Click it and enter your registered email Id, mobile number and captcha code
Step 4- Hit the submit button
Step 5- Your AICET CTIS result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6- Download it and take a printout
Any concerns regarding AICET CTIS result 2019 can be addressed via email at nimionlineadmission@gmail.com and helpline numbers 91 9968301148; 7015127126.
The scorecard and overall AICET CTIS Result 2019 for July-August academic session can be checked through this direct link nimionlineadmission.in which will direct candidates on online result window. Here by entering their AICET CTIS 2019 exam credentials, the AICET Craft Instructor Result 2019 can be viewed.
The entrance examination for AICET Craft Instructor Training Course was held on June 1 in computer based test format. The AICET CTIS 2019 result and score are accepted for seeking admission at Industrial Training Institutes for several trades including trades- Carpenter, Fitter, and Craftsmanship.
Steps to download AICET CTIS 2019 Result
Step 1- Visit the official website of the DGT dgt.gov.in or click the direct URL nimionlineadmission.in/2019
Step 2- On homepage, there is AICET CTIS result 2019 link
Step 3- Click it and enter your registered email Id, mobile number and captcha code
Step 4- Hit the submit button
Step 5- Your AICET CTIS result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6- Download it and take a printout
Any concerns regarding AICET CTIS result 2019 can be addressed via email at nimionlineadmission@gmail.com and helpline numbers 91 9968301148; 7015127126.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Monday 10 June , 2019 Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Monday 10 June , 2019 Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise for UFC Fight, Twitter Loves the Move
- NASA Installs Webcam to Give Live Feed of making of Mars 2020 Rover to Viewers
- Disconnect in the Himalayas: What Makes it Difficult to Rescue Mountaineers
- Online Smartphone Shipments Jump to 43 Percent in Q1 2019
- Tendulkar Posts Special Message for Yuvraj After Retirement
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results