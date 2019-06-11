Take the pledge to vote

AICET CTIS Result 2019 Declared at nimionlineadmission.in. Direct Link Here

The entrance examination for AICET Craft Instructor Training Course was held on June 1 in computer based test format. The AICET CTIS 2019 result and score are accepted for seeking admission at Industrial Training Institutes for several trades including trades- Carpenter, Fitter, and Craftsmanship.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 11, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
Representative image.
AICET CTIS Result 2019: The result of AICET CTIS or All India Common Entrance Test for Craft Instructor Training Course has been declared today. The AICET CTIS 2019 Result, AICET Craft Instructor Result 2019 was published by the Directorate General of Training (DGT), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on its official website dgt.gov.in

The scorecard and overall AICET CTIS Result 2019 for July-August academic session can be checked through this direct link nimionlineadmission.in which will direct candidates on online result window. Here by entering their AICET CTIS 2019 exam credentials, the AICET Craft Instructor Result 2019 can be viewed.

Steps to download AICET CTIS 2019 Result

Step 1- Visit the official website of the DGT dgt.gov.in or click the direct URL nimionlineadmission.in/2019

Step 2- On homepage, there is AICET CTIS result 2019 link

Step 3- Click it and enter your registered email Id, mobile number and captcha code

Step 4- Hit the submit button

Step 5- Your AICET CTIS result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6- Download it and take a printout

Any concerns regarding AICET CTIS result 2019 can be addressed via email at nimionlineadmission@gmail.com and helpline numbers 91 9968301148; 7015127126.
