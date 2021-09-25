Aide Anurag Santh Spoke to Anand Giri on His Way to Baghambari Math; Probe on

A close aide of Anand Giri had reached Baghambari Math in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj even before the police arrived on September 20 after Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri’s body was found hanging from the ceiling of his room.

According to a police probe, one of Anand Giri’s close aides Anurag Santh had reached Math even before the police reached there as the news of the ABAP president’s death spread like wildfire. The probing agencies are also investigating if Anurag Santh has any connection with the death of Mahant Narendra Giri.

Santh, speaking to News 18, said that he learned about Mahant Narendra Giri’s death from one Abhijeet, a student of the Math. “He called me and informed me over the phone that Mahant Narendra Giri’s body had been found hanging from the ceiling of his room,” said Anurag Santh

“I had reached the spot even before officials of Civil Line police station reached the Math,” added Anurag Santh.

He further added that he had a conversation with Anand Giri while he was on his way to Math. “Anand Giri had instructed me to reach math as fast as possible and with disciples in large numbers,” added Anurag Santh.

Santh also told News18 that there was no difference between Mahant Narendra Giri and Anand Giri.

Mahanth Narendra Giri was found hanging from the ceiling in his room on September 20. Police had recovered a suicide not accusing Anand Giri for blackmailing him using morphed photographs. Police on the same day had arrested Anand Giri on charges of abetting his guru to commit suicide.

Earlier in the day, Mahant Narendra Giri’s lawyer Mahadev Divedi had told the media that there was a controversy in connection with Math’s land. According to the lawyer, the controversy and litigation in connection to the land had been created soon after the death of Mahanth Vicharanand Giri.

The lawyer further added that then Shivanand Giri had demanded to be declared as the successor. The case is still pending with the Prayagraj district court.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here