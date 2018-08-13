GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AIESL Delhi Recruitment 2018: 111 Aircraft Technicians Posts, Walk-in Interviews on 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and 10th September 2018

Interested candidates can appear for Walk-in interviews which AIESL is organizing on 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and 10th September 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 13, 2018, 4:15 PM IST
AIESL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 111 vacancies for the post of Aircraft Technicians on Fixed Term Employment (FTE) basis for a period of 5 years has begun on the official website of the Air India Engineering Services Limited, Delhi - airindia.in.

Interested candidates can appear for Walk-in interviews which AIESL is organizing on 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and 10th September 2018, from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Candidates can download the prescribed application form format by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for AIESL Recruitment 2018 for Aircraft Technicians Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.airindia.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Click here to see the Advertisement’ against ‘Walk in notification for the post of Aircraft Technicians’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the application form with required details
Step 7 – Applicants need to bring the duly filled form, demand draft of application fee along with required documents at the below mentioned address:

‘Personnel Department, A-320 Avionics Complex, Terminal 2, IGI Airport, (Near Customs House), Delhi 110037 (Contact No. 011- 25652442’

Direct Link - http://www.airindia.in/writereaddata/Portal/career/607_1_Advertisement_Walk_in_Tech_13_08_2017.pdf

Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.1000
SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen – NIL

AIESL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Aircraft Technician in Maintenance / Aircraft- Overhaul Posts: 111
Unreserved – 58
OBC Category – 29
SC – 16
ST - 8

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent recognized by Central/ State Government with at least 60% marks with AME Diploma/ Certificate in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering in Mechanical Trade from Institutions approved by DGCA under Rule 133B with 60% marks.

Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:

Official Advertisement:
http://www.airindia.in/writereaddata/Portal/career/607_1_Advertisement_Walk_in_Tech_13_08_2017.pdf

Age Limit:
The age of the applicant must not be more than 35 years as on 1st September 018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.20,000.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Trade Test or Skill Test and Interview followed by Pre-employment Medical Examination.

