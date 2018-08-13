English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AIESL Delhi Recruitment 2018: 111 Aircraft Technicians Posts, Walk-in Interviews on 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and 10th September 2018
Interested candidates can appear for Walk-in interviews which AIESL is organizing on 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and 10th September 2018.
AIESL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 111 vacancies for the post of Aircraft Technicians on Fixed Term Employment (FTE) basis for a period of 5 years has begun on the official website of the Air India Engineering Services Limited, Delhi - airindia.in.
Interested candidates can appear for Walk-in interviews which AIESL is organizing on 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and 10th September 2018, from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Candidates can download the prescribed application form format by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for AIESL Recruitment 2018 for Aircraft Technicians Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.airindia.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Click here to see the Advertisement’ against ‘Walk in notification for the post of Aircraft Technicians’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the application form with required details
Step 7 – Applicants need to bring the duly filled form, demand draft of application fee along with required documents at the below mentioned address:
‘Personnel Department, A-320 Avionics Complex, Terminal 2, IGI Airport, (Near Customs House), Delhi 110037 (Contact No. 011- 25652442’
Direct Link - http://www.airindia.in/writereaddata/Portal/career/607_1_Advertisement_Walk_in_Tech_13_08_2017.pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.1000
SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen – NIL
AIESL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Aircraft Technician in Maintenance / Aircraft- Overhaul Posts: 111
Unreserved – 58
OBC Category – 29
SC – 16
ST - 8
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent recognized by Central/ State Government with at least 60% marks with AME Diploma/ Certificate in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering in Mechanical Trade from Institutions approved by DGCA under Rule 133B with 60% marks.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.airindia.in/writereaddata/Portal/career/607_1_Advertisement_Walk_in_Tech_13_08_2017.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant must not be more than 35 years as on 1st September 018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.20,000.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Trade Test or Skill Test and Interview followed by Pre-employment Medical Examination.
