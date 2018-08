AIESL Nagpur Recruitment 2018 Begins For 53 Aircraft Technician Posts

AIESL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 53 vacancies for the post of Aircraft Technicians on Fixed Term Employment basis “(FTE)” has begun on the official website of the Air India Engineering Services Limited, Nagpur - airindia.in.AIESL aims to engage selected candidates on contract basis for a period of 05 years for which it is organizing Walk-in interviews on 17, 19, 21 and 24 September 2018, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and download the application form.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.airindia.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on link ‘Click here to see the Advertisement’ against ‘Recruitment of Aircraft Technicians on FTE basis’Step 4 - a PDF file will displayStep 5 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 6 – Fill the application form with required detailsStep 7 - Applicants need to bring the duly filled form, demand draft of application fee along with required documents at below mentioned address:Human Resources Department, MRO, Nagpur, Plot No.1, Sector 9, Notified Area of SEZ, (Near Khapri Railway Station), MIHAN, Nagpur – 441 108Direct Link - http://www.airindia.in/writereaddata/Portal/career/611_1_AMT-FTE-backshops-2018-MRO-Nagpur.pdf Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.1000SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen - NILAIESL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 53Aircraft Technician (FTE) Airframe & Engine - 32Aircraft Technician (FTE) AVIONICS - 10Aircraft Technician (FTE) Backshops - 11The applicant must possess AME Diploma/ Certificate in an Aircraft Maintenance Engineering from Institutions approved by DGCA under Rule 133 B with 60% marks.The age of the applicant must not be more than 35 years as on 1st September 018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.20,000.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Trade Test or Skill Test and Interview.