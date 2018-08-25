GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AIESL Nagpur Recruitment 2018 Begins For 53 Aircraft Technician Posts

AIESL aims to engage selected candidates on contract basis for a period of 05 years for which it is organizing Walk-in interviews on 17, 19, 21 and 24 September 2018.

Updated:August 25, 2018, 5:12 PM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
AIESL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 53 vacancies for the post of Aircraft Technicians on Fixed Term Employment basis “(FTE)” has begun on the official website of the Air India Engineering Services Limited, Nagpur - airindia.in.

AIESL aims to engage selected candidates on contract basis for a period of 05 years for which it is organizing Walk-in interviews on 17, 19, 21 and 24 September 2018, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and download the application form.

How to apply for AIESL Recruitment 2018 for Aircraft Technicians Posts:

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.airindia.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Click here to see the Advertisement’ against ‘Recruitment of Aircraft Technicians on FTE basis’
Step 4 - a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the application form with required details
Step 7 - Applicants need to bring the duly filled form, demand draft of application fee along with required documents at below mentioned address:

Human Resources Department, MRO, Nagpur, Plot No.1, Sector 9, Notified Area of SEZ, (Near Khapri Railway Station), MIHAN, Nagpur – 441 108

Direct Link - http://www.airindia.in/writereaddata/Portal/career/611_1_AMT-FTE-backshops-2018-MRO-Nagpur.pdf

Application Fee:

Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.1000
SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen - NIL

AIESL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 53
Aircraft Technician (FTE) Airframe & Engine - 32
Aircraft Technician (FTE) AVIONICS - 10
Aircraft Technician (FTE) Backshops - 11

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess AME Diploma/ Certificate in an Aircraft Maintenance Engineering from Institutions approved by DGCA under Rule 133 B with 60% marks.

Applicants must read the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:

Official Advertisement:
http://www.airindia.in/writereaddata/Portal/career/611_1_AMT-FTE-backshops-2018-MRO-Nagpur.pdf

Age Limit:
The age of the applicant must not be more than 35 years as on 1st September 018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.20,000.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Trade Test or Skill Test and Interview.

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
