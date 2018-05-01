English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AIESL Trivandrum Recruitment 2018: 36 Trainee Tradesmen and Assistant Supervisor Posts, Walk-In Interviews on 17th-18th May 2018
AIESL Trivandrum Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 36 vacancies for the post of Trainee Tradesmen and Assistant Supervisor has been released by Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) on its official website - aiesl.airindia.in/. AIESL aims to hire candidates for an initial period of 5 years fulfilling the requirements as on 10th May 2018.
AIESL Trivandrum Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 36 vacancies for the post of Trainee Tradesmen and Assistant Supervisor has been released by Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) on its official website - aiesl.airindia.in/. AIESL aims to hire candidates for an initial period of 5 years fulfilling the requirements as on 10th May 2018. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for relevant post in the prescribed format and appear for walk-in-interviews on 17th and 18th May 2018.
How to apply for AIESL Trivandrum Recruitment 2018 for Trainee Tradesmen and Assistant Supervisor?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://aiesl.airindia.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ tab given below of the homepage
Step 3 – Click on ‘Complete Advertisement’ given in front of ‘Contractual Engagement of Various Post for Technical Facility at AIESL, Trivandrum’
Step 4 – Download the application form
Step 5 – Fill the Application form and carry a demand draft of the application fee along with other required documents on the date of interview at below mentioned address:
Maintenance Training Organisation, Air India Engineering Services Limited, Near Mascot Hotel, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram – 695033
Direct Link - http://www.airindia.in/writereaddata/Portal/career/582_1_Trade_man_Advs_FINAL.pdf
Application Fee:
The applicants need to deposit a demand draft of Rs.1000 drawn in favor of “Air India Engineering Services Limited”
AIESL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 36
Trainee Tradesmen: 26
Skilled Trades Men in Mechanical Trade – 10
Skilled Trades Men in Electrical Trade – 7
Skilled Trades Men in Diesel Mechanical /Diesel Electrical Trade – 2
Skilled Trades Men in Welder Trade – 2
Skilled Trades Men in painter Trade – 2
Skilled Trades Men in Carpenter Trade – 2
Skilled Trades Men in Draftsman Trade – 1
Assistant Supervisor (Technical / Non-Technical) – 10
Eligibility Criteria:
Skilled Trades Men in Mechanical Trade – The applicant must be ITI/ NCVT/ GCE in Mechanical/ Fitter/ Marine/ Machinist/ Plumbing/ Sheet Metal/ Mechanic Refrigeration & Air Conditioning issued by Government of India or 3 years Diploma from Government Recognized Institution and must have minimum 5 years experience.
Skilled Trades Men in Electrical Trade - The applicant must be ITI/ NCVT/ GCE/ VHSE in Electrical/ Wireman issued by Government of India or 3 years Diploma from Government Recognized Institution and must have minimum 5 years experience.
Skilled Trades Men in Diesel Mechanical /Diesel Electrical Trade - The applicant must be ITI/ NCVT/ GCE in Diesel Mechanical/ Mechanic Motor Vehicle/ Diesel Electrical/ Auto Mechanic/Auto Electrician issued by Government of India or 3 years Diploma from Government Recognized Institution and must have minimum 5 years experience.
Skilled Trades Men in Welder Trade - The applicant must be TI/ NCVT/ GCE in Welder issued by Government of India and must have minimum 3 years experience.
Skilled Trades Men in painter Trade - The applicant must be ITI/ NCVT/ GCE in Painter issued by Government of India and must have minimum 3 years experience.
Skilled Trades Men in Carpenter Trade - The applicant must be ITI/ NCVT/ GCE in Carpentry issued by Government of India and must have minimum 3 years experience.
Skilled Trades Men in Draftsman Trade - The applicant must be TI/ NCVT/ GCE in Draughtsman (Mechanical/Civil) issued by Government of India and must have minimum 3 years experience.
Assistant Supervisor (Technical / NonTechnical) - The applicant must possess Degree/ Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance/ Aerospace/Civil/Electrical/ Electronics/Mechanical or equivalent from any recognized University/Board in case of Technical Engineering and B.Com from UGC recognized University/Board in case of Non – Technical post.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.airindia.in/writereaddata/Portal/career/582_1_Trade_man_Advs_FINAL.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be more than 35 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement.
Pay Scale:
Tradesmen – Rs.20,000 per month
Assistant Supervisor – Rs.19,570 per month
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview on 17th May and 18th May 2018 scheduled between 9:00AM to 4:00PM
