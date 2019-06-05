AIHMCT Result 2019 Released at aihmctbangalore.com. How to Download
Candidates can check there AIHMCT 2019 results at aihmctbangalore.com. The score card is also available for download in PDF format.
AIHMCT Result 2019 Declared: The Army Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology has released the AIHMCT Result 2019. The AIHMCT 2019 score card was published by exam convener AIHMCT in PDF format. Candidates can check there AIHMCT 2019 rank and download their score card at aihmctbangalore.com.
AIHMCT Result 2019: Steps to download AIHMCT 2019 result
Follow these steps for checking the AIHMCT Result for the written admission test (WAT)
Step 1- Visit the official website - aihmctbangalore.com
Step 2- Click on the Merit List for WAT link given
Step 3- Enter your name and application number
Step 4- Submit the details
Step 5- Download the AIHMCT Result 2019
All candidates who have passed the entrance exam are provided with information regarding admission and counseling process in the AIHMCT 2019 Merit list. The shortlisted candidates are required to send their acceptance for admission participation to the AIHMCT through a demand draft of Rs. 15,000. The last date for receipt of DD is June 18. The duly received acceptance of candidates via DD will be considered for AIHMCT 2019 counseling procedure.
If a candidate has not secured position in AIHMCT 2019, but is on the waiting list, in this scenario, he/she will be allowed to appear for counseling. Such candidate has to pay AIHMCT 2019 counselling fee through RTGS/NEFT the details of the same need to be sent to principal@aihmctbangalore.com along with his/her name and the payment details.
